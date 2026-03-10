35-Touchdown QB Prospect Set to Visit Five Major College Football Programs

The 2027 college football recruiting cycle continues to warm up as the 2026 offseason wears on.

Some of the best prospects in the 2027 class chose to get their commitments out of the way early in the cycle. However, most will not announce their decisions until they finish visiting different programs in the summer.

One of the best uncommitted quarterback prospects in the 2027 class is Andre Adams. The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder from Antioch, Tennessee, ranks as a four-star prospect and the No. 15 quarterback in the class, per Rivals.

247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins called Adams an "elastic dual threat-threat quarterback with natural playmaking ability that looks destined to play in an RPO-heavy attack with his athleticism" in a December scouting report.

Adams is coming off a season in which he threw for 3,418 yards, 35 touchdowns and just one interception while rushing for 855 yards and 13 touchdowns. He set a state record for yards in a single game with 714 (507 passing, 207 rushing) in a win over Centennial near the end of September.

Chad Simmons of Rivals reported that Adams has taken another important step in his recruitment by penciling in official visits for the summer.

Virginia Tech

Incoming head coach James Franklin speaks to fans on the sideline before the game at Lane Stadium | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

James Franklin is hoping to return Virginia Tech to ACC prominence in his first season at the helm. A strong finish on early signing day was a step in the right direction to begin Franklin's tenure with the Hokies.

Virginia Tech will start former Penn State starter Ethan Grunkenmeyer at quarterback in 2026. Backing up Grunkenmeyer will be North Carolina transfer Bryce Baker and three-star freshman Troy Huhn.

Florida State

Adams picked up an offer from Florida State in the middle of February and has begun to show interest in the Seminoles. James Blackman is the only quarterback Florida State has started to begin a season that it recruited from high school in the Mike Norvell era.

The Seminoles acquired former Auburn starter Ashton Daniels from the transfer portal as their next starter. Florida State brought in three-star recruit Jaden O'Neal and junior college transfer Malachi Marshall in their 2026 recruiting class.

Oregon

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Ducks were another program to extend an offer to Adams back in February. Like Florida State, Oregon has not started a quarterback that it signed out of high school since it started Tyler Shough in 2020.

Oregon returns Dante Moore for his second season as a starter in 2026. Moore will be backed up by Nebraska transfer Dylan Raiola and his younger brother, Dayton Raiola.

Kentucky

The Wildcats extended their offer to Adams near the end of January. Since it named Will Stein as its next head coach, Kentucky has made a concerted effort to field a more exciting offense in 2026.

Kentucky brought in Notre Dame transfer Kenny Minchey to become its next starter. Additionally, the Wildcats held onto 2025 backup Brennen Ward and 2026 signee Matt Ponatoski despite the coaching change.

Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes were the very first program to offer Adams a scholarship in May of 2024. Julian Lewis is the only quarterback who saw extended playing time in 2025 to return for Colorado's pivotal 2026 season.

Colorado added to its 2026 room via the portal by acquiring Utah backup Isaac Wilson. Three-star Kaneal Sweetwyne was the Buffaloes' quarterback signee in the 2026 recruiting cycle.