4-Star CB Spurns Four Major College Football Programs in Recruiting Update

The 2027 college football recruiting cycle is taking new turns with each passing day in early June of the 2026 offseason.

Each June presents college football programs with an opportunity to showcase themselves to prospects on official visits. Many of these prospects will announce their commitments while making their rounds or shortly after they finish taking their official visits.

Four-star cornerback Blake Jenkins announced his commitment to Michigan on Thursday, roughly two weeks ahead of his official visit to the Wolverines. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder from Katy, Texas, ranks as the No. 29 cornerback, No. 39 prospect in Texas and No. 260 overall prospect in the class, per Rivals.

Jenkins has played two seasons of varsity football for Tompkins High School, the first of which saw Tompkins make a playoff run. In those two seasons, he logged 38 tackles, four pass breakups and three interceptions.

247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks described Jenkins as a "natural man corner with size and athleticism to matchup with outside targets" and a "willing tackler with a lean, wiry frame that can add mass to enhance finishing strength" in a scouting report from May.

Jenkins is one of two four-star cornerbacks committed to Michigan's 2027 recruiting class. Darius Johnson, the No. 36 cornerback prospect in the class, committed to the Wolverines on May 18.

Michigan had to fight off multiple Power Four programs in order to secure Jenkins' commitment. Hayes Fawcett of Rivals reported that Jenkins committed to the Wolverines over four other Power Four programs.

SEC programs in the mix

Vanderbilt, Texas and Alabama were the most prominent SEC programs recruiting Jenkins. Vanderbilt and Texas both offered Jenkins in October of 2025; he officially visited the Commodores on May 28 and was scheduled to officially visit the Longhorns on June 12.

Alabama did not offer Jenkins until May 8 and did not appear on his official visit schedule.

Of the three SEC programs, Vanderbilt is the only one with a cornerback commit in its 2027 class; three-star Matt Williams committed to the Commodores on April 20. Texas holds a commitment from three-star safety Greedy James, and Alabama has yet to receive a commitment from a prospect in the secondary.

SMU

SMU Mustangs wide receiver Yamir Knight (8), safety Ahmaad Moses (3) and head coach Rhett Lashlee react to the victory over the Arizona Wildcats. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Mustangs began their pursuit of Jenkins in mid-October of 2025. SMU received a visit from Jenkins at a spring practice on March 28 and the first of his official visits on May 1.

Three-star Deuce Gilbert was the only cornerback prospect the Mustangs signed in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Three-star defensive lineman Amari Vickerson is the only defensive commit of any kind in SMU's 2027 recruiting class.