Four-star defensive end Jackson Vaughn made his commitment public on Tuesday, May 26, in a ceremony on 247's YouTube channel, pledging to Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

And just like that, four programs felt the floor drop out from under them.

Vaughn is a 6-foot-3, 225-pound EDGE out of Bergen Catholic in Oradell, New Jersey, one of the most talent-rich programs in the country. As a sophomore, Vaughn posted 40 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and three passes defended, numbers that made him one of the most coveted prospects in college football.

Originally a member of the 2028 recruiting class, Vaughn reclassified to 2027 and held more than 50 offers from top programs across the sport before committing to the Irish.

Despite the reclassification, he's considered a four-star prospect by every major platform and currently ranks as the No. 15 EDGE and No. 4 player in New Jersey for the 2027 class by 247Sports.

Notably, Vaughn chose Notre Dame over Auburn, LSU, Miami, and South Carolina, four finalists and powerhouse college football programs that just lost out on one of the top pass rushers available.

From the moment Vaughn reclassified, Notre Dame made him an even larger priority with a shorter timeline to work with. Head coach Marcus Freeman and defensive line coach Charlie Partridge had been pushing hard from the beginning.

That consistency clearly resonated.

BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE Jackson Vaughn has Committed to Notre Dame, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’4 225 EDGE chose the Fighting Irish over South Carolina, Auburn, LSU, and Miami



“Philippines 4:13”https://t.co/WyBjqcK4e6 pic.twitter.com/Y79DSxEpEp — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 26, 2026

What It Means for Notre Dame

The Irish are on an absolute tear. Freeman now has 18 recruits committed in the 2027 class and sits at No. 3 nationally according to 247Sports.

It's been nearly two decades since Notre Dame signed back-to-back top-five classes, but if the Irish's current position holds, Freeman will end that spell, sending a clear signal that the Irish have once again become one of the most coveted destinations for top recruits.

On the defensive line specifically, this is becoming something special. Notre Dame now holds commitments from five-star defensive tackle David Folorunsho, top-100 defensive end Aidan O'Neil, and now Vaughn, giving the Irish a path to their best defensive line class in a very long time.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman during the Blue-Gold spring game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 25, 2026, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Four Programs Left Holding the Bag

For Auburn, LSU, Miami, and South Carolina, this stings. All four programs desperately needed elite edge talent and had built real momentum with Vaughn.

Mario Cristobal's Hurricanes have been pushing to establish themselves as a true national recruiting powerhouse again. LSU under Lane Kiffin had been hot on the recruiting trail and wanted to keep that momentum going. Auburn and South Carolina were both banking on Vaughn to anchor future defensive fronts.

They all came up short. And with a reclassified prospect who was already a Top 50 player in his original class, there's no easy replacement.