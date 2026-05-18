No. 5 College Football OT Recruit Announces Bad News for Three Major Programs

One of the best edge blockers coming out in this summer’s college football recruiting class was drawing close to what was always going to be an impactful commitment, and now one program with a new head coach has emerged to earn his vote of confidence.

No. 5 nationally ranked Middletown (Del.) offensive tackle Layton Von Brandt recently revealed he was down to four elite college football programs ahead of his 2027 recruiting decision, and has now made his formal announcement in a move that could shake up the balance of power in the SEC.

Where is the OT going?

Von Brandt revealed his intention to play for Auburn as a member of its burgeoning 2027 recruiting class in a landmark decision he announced early on Monday.

Earning a pledge from one of America’s premier edge blockers is a major boost for new head coach Alex Golesh as he builds his first recruiting class on The Plains, showcasing how he and his staff can come up seemingly from behind in a crowded list of schools to secure a blue-chip recruit.

Auburn’s eighth 2027 commitment helped improve the school’s standing both in the SEC and on the national front, jumping several spots from No. 25 to the No. 18 position in the country when taking an average of the national recruiting services.

What other schools were in play?

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For a long time, it looked like Notre Dame was the school to beat, especially as it saw its own position dramatically improve in recent days.

It moved into the No. 5 national position in the recruiting rankings following a wave of high profile commitments, including from five-stars in defensive lineman David Folorunsho and offensive tackle Oluwasemilore Olubobola.

Von Brandt had recently taken what insiders considered was a very consequential visit to South Bend to meet with Marcus Freeman’s program up close, and it was thought that the Irish had a decisive hold on the offensive lineman’s affections.

Two other blue bloods were in line for Von Brandt

Florida and Penn State were also among the finalists being considered by the top-five offensive tackle, and for a time it looked like both had some serious advantages in the race.

For Penn State, they already had Von Brandt onside as a commitment early in his process before he changed his mind, and new coach Matt Campbell and his people showed serious staying power in remaining among those schools he was considering.

And for Florida, the presence of offensive line coach Phil Trautwein, who was formerly at Penn State and instrumental in Von Brandt initially committing there, was an important piece in their chances.

An elite OT prospect

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Von Brandt has been one of the most highly considered offensive tackles in the country since the beginning, and one of the top 75 prospects overall in 2027.

The native of Delaware is currently ranked as the No. 5 offensive tackle in the class, according to an industry weighted average of the national recruiting services.

That average also considers Von Brandt the top-ranked player from the state and as the No. 75 overall recruit in the nation regardless of position.

Von Brandt is listed as a four-star prospect and the fifth ranked offensive tackle and No. 64 player overall, according to the industry generated 247Sports Composite.