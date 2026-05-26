College Football's No. 1 Recruiting Class Pulls Ahead in 4-Team Battle for Elite LB Prospect

The very best linebacker prospect high school in this college football recruiting class is focusing his interest to a couple of marquee programs as he nears what will be a major decision in 2027.

Five-star Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit linebacker Kaden Henderson remains the No. 1 ranked player in the country at his position, and now several elite college football programs are jockeying for his attention as he prepares to announce his commitment.

An emerging SEC powerhouse is taking the lead

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While there are four credible college football outfits getting serious consideration from Henderson, one is currently sticking out among the pack, and that still remains Texas A&M.

The No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the country has been stacking elite talent across the board in an active offseason, and the relationship it has built with Henderson still looks like the strongest.

Texas A&M’s development credentials defensively overall, but particularly at the linebacker position, play the clearest role in its position, presenting Henderson with a defensive structure that looks like a clean fit for his skills, and the chance of playing early in a system that fields dynamic linebackers.

Reports indicate that Henderson is set to see the Aggies up close twice, once unofficially and again officially, in the span of a couple days in early June.

But the Aggies have some competition

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Miami is still considered the other program that has a real shot, with its hook centering on the program’s defensive resurgence under Mario Cristobal and its recent playoff success, with an opportunity for early impact on a quickly rebuilding unit that is turning out high draft picks.

Henderson is reported to have visited with the Hurricanes on five occasions since March of last year, culminating in an official visit set for the end of May, where the program will refine its pitch to the top linebacker in America, accentuating its draft success and defensive development system.

Two other schools to watch

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Notre Dame is still looking to make a good impression with Henderson, hoping to continue its own recent run of success on the recruiting front, boasting commitments from a string of top 15 nationally ranked defensive prospects at cornerback, safety, edge, and on the line.

Marcus Freeman and the Irish have met with the linebacker on two reported occasions, with an expected official visit set in South Bend for mid-June.

From there, Lane Kiffin and LSU are still hoping to make an impact with the No. 1 ‘backer as they build what remains a small (with just five commitments) but very elite No. 10 ranked recruiting class that includes No. 1 tight end Ahmad Hudson, No. 4 edge Jaiden Bryant, and No. 8 quarterback Peyton Houston.

Henderson is expected to be in Baton Rouge to get a closer personal look at the LSU program on June 6, according to Rivals.

The nation’s No. 1 LB recruit

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No other high school prospect at the linebacker position is thought to have more potential than Henderson, a huge upside player with proven production and elite physical tools currently listed listed as the No. 1 recruit at his position this cycle.

An industry weighted average of the national recruiting services calls Henderson the No. 3 overall player from Florida and the No. 23 recruit at any position in America.

Henderson has consistently flashed excellent downhill instincts with considerable closing speed and physicality as a tackler who finishes through contact, helping limit ball carriers’ after-contact yardage and closing down running lanes.

As a run stopper, Henderson has shown elite gap discipline and hits hard at the point of attack, doubling his pass coverage acumen with solid awareness, in particular bringing serious value in blitz packages.