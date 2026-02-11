No. 1 Recruit in America Reportedly Down to Two Schools

The pursuit of the top-ranked offensive lineman in the 2027 class, according to ESPN, has intensified as coaching staffs across the country make their final pushes before the spring evaluation period.

High school hallways in Humble have seen a steady stream of prominent visitors, including coordinators and head coaches, all seeking to secure a commitment from the dominant 6-foot-4 prospect. This flurry of activity follows a season where the tackle showcased rare reach and striking power while transitioning from the right side of the line to the left.

Recent interactions and a heavy slate of unofficial visits have finally created a clear separation among the dozens of schools currently in the mix for his services. While programs like Florida and Penn State remain active in their pursuit, a pair of consistent contenders have established themselves as the primary frontrunners to land the blue-chip talent.

The prospect has expressed a deep comfort with the specific developmental plans presented by these two staffs and emphasized that they have made him a massive priority in their current recruiting cycles.

A specific emphasis on technical refinement and the ability to break down defensive fronts has helped these two universities stand out in recent weeks. The recruit noted that getting on the whiteboard to discuss backside cut-offs and edge-protection techniques provided a clear window into how he would be coached at the next level.

This professional approach, combined with existing family ties to some of the coaches, has solidified trust as he nears a potential decision.

Texas A&M and Oregon have officially emerged as the leading contenders for five-star offensive tackle Kennedy Brown, according to the latest reporting from Rivals analyst Sam Spiegelman . The Aggies have hosted Brown for a dozen visits over the last year, including a significant trip to College Station for a junior day event last month.

Brown highlighted his growing connection with offensive line coach Adam Cushing as a primary reason for the program’s standing, noting that their recent film sessions have focused heavily on his stance and his successful transition to left tackle.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are reportedly finalists for the services of five-star OL Kennedy Brown. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon offensive line coach A’lique Terry has leveraged a long-standing family connection to keep the Ducks at the forefront of this high-profile recruitment. Brown’s uncle previously coached Terry in high school, fostering a unique bond that extends beyond typical recruiting pitches.

During recent trips to Eugene, Terry and Brown have spent significant time analyzing complex defensive looks, which helped the nation's No. 1 recruit feel at home within the program's specialized offensive system.

The battle for the Humble Kingwood standout is far from over as Florida continues to make a strong push behind lead recruiter Phil Trautwein. Brown was scheduled to visit Gainesville recently before weather forced the trip to be canceled, but the Gators remain a threat given Trautwein's family ties dating back to his tenure at Penn State.

Despite this pressure, the sustained consistency of the Aggies and Ducks keeps them at the top as Brown finalizes his visit schedule for the upcoming spring.

