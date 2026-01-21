5-Star QB Neimann Lawrence makes headlines with latest announcement

Transferring has become a commonality across college football, but that's not the only level impacted by players moving around.

Across all levels of college football, well over 10,000 players have entered their names into the portal. While there is still time for players to find a home, the Jan. 2-16 window has closed, with the only players able to transfer at this point being those who were a part of the College Football Playoff National Championship able to transfer at this point.

In terms of the other levels being impacted by player movement, high school football has changed significantly over the years. Long gone are the days when the top players grew up to play for their local high school, as prep schools now bring in some of the best players in the country. If a player doesn't end up going to a prep school like IMG Academy (FL), Mater Dei (CA) or Bishop Gorman (NV), there is still a chance that they might transfer to a program that they view as a better fit for them.

Look no further than the state of Florida, as it was reported by 305Sports that five-star 2028 quarterback recruit, Neimann Lawrence, is on the move.

Ranked as the No. 27 player, No. 3 quarterback and No. 7 player in the state, Lawrence is taking his talents from Miami Northwestern to American Heritage.

This marks the third school in as many years for Lawrence, who was at Ransom Everglades before transferring to play for Teddy Bridgwater and Miami Northwestern.

This past season for Miami Northwestern, Lawrence threw for 1,971 yards with 32 touchdowns to just one interception, while also rushing for 104 yards and a score. He led the Bulls to the state championship game, where they lost by one point to Jacksonville Raines.

Ransom Everglades quarterback Neimann Lawrence walks into Ohio Stadium before the Buckeyes' 56-0 win over Western Michigan. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lawrence will be transferring to an American Heritage program in Plantation, Florida that just sent five-star quarterback Dia Bell off to Texas. They also lost Leon Strawder, who stepped in for Bell after he went down with an injury.

Lawrence holds 28 offers and is being recruited by notable programs such as Ohio State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State and Miami.

He has taken unofficial visits to Texas, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Miami, Florida, Michigan and TCU. Regardless of where he is playing his high school ball, it's clear he is on the radar of some of college football's biggest programs, and will have his pick of the litter.