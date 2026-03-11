The 2027 college football recruiting cycle has intensified in the opening months of the 2026 offseason.

Some prospects in each recruiting cycle opt to make their decisions early, a move that allows ample time for other programs to entice them to flip their commitments later on. The more common choice for prospects is to commit in the middle of the summer after a round of official visits to the schools they are most interested in.

One of the many uncommitted prospects in the 2027 class is defensive lineman Josh Johnson. The 6-foot-5, 270-pounder from Key West, Florida, ranks as the No. 86 defensive lineman in the class, per Rivals.

Johnson's versatile athletic background makes him an attractive prospect in the cycle. For one, he played on both offense and defense for Key West High School in 2025. He also has a background in track and field, qualifying for the state meet in shot put as a sophomore.

Though he is currently uncommitted, Johnson is narrowing down his options for his decision. Hayes Fawcett of Rivals reported on Tuesday that Johnson is officially down to two schools in his recruitment.

Miami

The Hurricanes offered Johnson a scholarship in late January, and he has an official visit scheduled to Miami on June 5. He made his first visit to Miami directly after receiving his offer, and he made another visit to the Hurricanes in early March.

Four-star defensive linemen Keshawn Stancil and Isaac Chukwurah and three-star defensive linemen Frederic Sainteus, Logan Nagle and Tyson Bacon all signed out of high school with Miami in the 2026 cycle.

Keona Davis (Nebraska) and Jarquez Carter (Ohio State) both joined the Hurricanes' 2026 defensive line out of the NCAA transfer portal. Four-star defensive end Demarcus Deroche is the only current 2027 defensive line commit to the Hurricanes.

Florida

Florida head coach Jon Sumrall keeps an eye on drills during spring practice at Sanders Practice Fields | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Gators did not offer Johnson until early February, but he has maintained interest in them for much of the cycle. Johnson's previous visits to Florida were in June of 2025 and the beginning of March, and he has an official visit lined up on June 11.

Four-star Kendall Guervil was the highest-rated defensive lineman the Gators signed in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Three-stars Malik Morris and JaReylan McCoy, and a trio of transfers in DK Kalu (Baylor), Emmanuel Oyebadejo (Jacksonville State) and Mason Clinton (Southern Miss) also join Florida's 2026 defensive line unit.