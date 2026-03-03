Nation's No. 1 WR Recruit Runs Blazing 40-yard Dash at NFL Combine

It seems likely that one day Monshun Sales will be clocking a blazing 40-yard dash time at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis for real, but last week the top-ranked 2027 wide receiver recruit gave just a tease of what's to come.

Sales, who stars at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, and other local high school players had the opportunity to go through NFL combine drills last week at Lucas Oil Stadium ahead of the actual event to help the crew get everything set up before the NFL draft prospects took the spotlight.

And the NFL Network cameras were rolling when Sales showcased his elite speed on the 40-yard dash track. The network later overlaid Sales' run with the famous clip of its own Rich Eisen running the 40 in Indianapolis.

No official time was revealed for Sales' lightning-fast 40, but it's clear to see why he's one of the most coveted high school football recruits in the country.

According to On3.com, Sales has previously clocked a 4.43-second 40, ran a 10.81 100-meter dash at the Indiana high school state track and field championship, won the state title in the 200 meters (21.09) and also contributed to the winning 4×100-meter relay team (40.85).

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound Sales is ranked the No. 1 WR and No. 6 overall national prospect at any position, per the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Sales, who had 37 receptions for 794 yards (21.5 yards per catch) and 9 touchdowns as a junior last season, is being heavily recruited by top college programs across the country, but he recently narrowed his recruitment to a final four list of Alabama, Indiana, Miami and Ohio State.

Sales has set official visits to each of those programs, starting with the in-state Hoosiers on April 24, followed by the Crimson Tide on May 29, the Buckeyes on June 12 and wrapping up with the Hurricanes on June 19.

On3/Rivals' Steve Wiltfong believes Alabama and Miami are the current favorites in Sales' recruitment.

"I like where the Crimson Tide stand, continue to like where they stand with Monshun Sales right now going into the spring, going into the official visits," Wiltfong said last week. "Indiana and Ohio State remain [other] front-runners, where they've been the entire process. The program that I have a keen eye on for Monshun Sales moving forward, the school that maybe I'm most worried about if I'm Alabama is Miami. He had a great visit to Coral Gables in the fall, he was in South Florida in January for a 7v7, and I expect him back in Miami a couple more times before he decides. And I can see the Hurricanes really going on a run in this recruitment.

"So if I'm Alabama, they may have to hold off The U at the end, and obviously Indiana and Ohio State have exciting situations."