Big Ten Powerhouse Gains Advantage Over Seven Programs for No. 1 Safety Recruit

As college football programs prepare for the start of the 2026 season, they are also beginning to truly dive into the recruitment of 2027 and 2028 recruits.

One recruit in the 2028 class that is already generating plenty of buzz in his young journey is four-star safety, Gaige Weddle. Ranked as the No. 11 player in the class, No. 1 safety and No. 1 player in the state of California as a product of Ranch Bernando.

If his name sounds familiar, it is because he is the son of Super Bowl Champion and five-time All-Pro safety, Eric Weddle. Despite his father was a star for the Utah Utes back in the day, the younger Weddle appears to be open to not following in his dad's footsteps.

Ohio State earns huge advantage in recruitment of Eric Weddle

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches from the sideline during the Cotton Bowl. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In an interview with On3's Steve Wiltfong, the younger Weddle raved about his trip to Columbus to see Ohio State, calling it the most "well-rounded" school he's seen.

“Probably the best well-rounded school I’ve been to," Weddle told Wilftong. "There is a lot to like about it from the coaches, to the staff, to the players to their motives and mentality and the culture. They obviously have all the resources. Strength staff is amazing, they know what they’re doing."

Per Wiltfong, Weddle is set to visit Miami, Oklahoma, Michigan and Cal, while also considering BYU, USC and Utah. Although this doesn't necessarily mean any of these schools are out of the mix or that Ohio State has won his recruitment, it does clearly indicate that Ohio State set the standard.

Weddle also discussed how much it impressed him that so many of the alumni returned to campus.

“It was really cool to see all the alumni come back and hear about it. It’s definitely a direct correlation of how good the school is when the alumni come back all the time.”

While he projects as a safety, Weddle is a two-way star for Rancho Bernardo, as he also plays quarterback. This past season saw him throw for 2,224 yards and 19 touchdowns, while also rushing for 679 yards and an additional 10 more touchdowns en route to leading the team to a 9-3 record.

While it may change after Weddle's comments, On3's recruiting prediction machine previously tabbed the USC Trojans as the favorites to land the son of the NFL legend. Only time will tell, but this recruitment seems far from over.