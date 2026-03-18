Nation's No. 1 College Football CB Recruit Announces Top 6 Schools

One of the most highly considered players and the consensus top cornerback in next year’s college football recruiting class has been attracting serious interest from elite programs, and now has revealed his own interest in a half dozen final contenders.

Five-star Fort Worth (Texas) cornerback John Meredith III is now concentrating his attention on six college football programs as he nears a decision that could set a trend in the forthcoming recruiting cycle.

SEC schools out in front

Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Half of the schools getting Meredith’s attention hail from college football’s deepest conference, and are among those programs he’ll visit in the near future.

Meredith listed Alabama as one of his top six programs, a small but promising class that ranks among the 20 best in the country right now.

Kalen DeBoer has just three commitments, including No. 65 ranked cornerback Nash Johnson from Atlanta, but Meredith would be his best pledge by far this cycle.

Alabama will host Meredith on May 29.

Lone Star State programs next

Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The month of June will find Meredith taking visits to a pair of in-state SEC blue bloods, including the school currently favored to sign him next year.

Texas and Texas A&M were listed among Meredith’s final half dozen, and he’ll talk to the Longhorns on June 5 and the Aggies on June 12.

Texas ranks No. 11 nationally in the industry weighted 2027 college football rankings, a position buoyed mostly by the presence of No. 2 wide receiver Easton Royal.

Aggies are favored

Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Defensive backs coach and co-defensive coordinator Jordan Peterson is said to be leading Texas A&M’s relationship with Meredith, and it’s going very well if you go by the player’s own comments.

“They’ve been recruiting me hard, since before I was who I was,” Meredith told Rivals.

Seven of the Aggies’ current 10 commitments play on the defensive side of the ball, including the top two safeties in the country, No. 1 Kamarul Dorsey and No. 2 JayQuan Snell.

No. 5 cornerback Raylaun Henry also highlights Texas A&M’s strong group.

Who else is in contention?

Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Ohio State and Notre Dame are considered two of the six best recruiting classes in the country right now, and Meredith lists both among his final six.

The second ranked Buckeyes have nine commitments, including consensus No. 1 edge rusher David Jacobs, and will meet with Meredith on June 19.

Notre Dame has a solid defensive oriented recruiting class in 2027 that ranks sixth nationally and includes the pledge of No. 7 cornerback Xavier Hasan and No. 12 corner Ace Alston.

Miami is also under consideration for Meredith coming off playing in the national championship game, and currently ranking No. 8 in the 2027 recruiting stack.

Of its five commitments, four play on offense, including No. 6 wide receiver Nick Lennear.

How he rates as a recruit

Meredith has long been considered one of the very best players in the 2027 recruiting class.

The cornerback is ranked no lower than No. 5 nationally overall regardless of position by the national average and is the consensus best player at his position in the country this cycle.

Meredith is rated as the No. 1 cornerback and the No. 2 overall prospect, according to an industry weighted average of the national recruiting services.

That average marks him as a consensus five-star prospect, although Rivals goes further, cementing Meredith as a Five-Star Plus player.

What does Five-Star Plus mean?

Basically, it means he’s a super recruit. Can’t miss. A generational talent. On paper, anyway.

A five-star plus rating from Rivals indicates that a player is not merely a five-star prospect according to their recruiting analysts, but is also considered a five-star player across multiple major ranking services aside from Rivals, like 247Sports and ESPN.

Such prospects score exceptionally high in the various combined industry evaluations and are considered the very top tier of the elite among high school football recruits.

What the experts are saying

One in-state SEC program appears to be running away with the player, according to the latest insider projections for where he’ll eventually sign.

Texas A&M is way out in front of the competition for Meredith, with an expected 96.6 percent chance to earn his final commitment, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Texas is in second place, but at a considerable distance, with a 1.3 percent likelihood of getting Meredith in its 2027 class.

All other schools are currently under 1 percent by that metric, but they’ll have a chance to change that situation in the coming weeks.

(Rivals)