College Football's No. 1 Overall Prospect Announced in Updated 5-Star Rankings

While many of the most important prospects at the top of the 2027 college football recruiting class have already made their commitments known, others are still looking at their options, including even some of those who have given their pledges.

That includes five-star defensive lineman Jalen Brewster, who recently emerged once again as the No. 1 overall player in the country as Rivals revealed its updated list of the most consequential high school prospects in the nation this cycle.

America’s No. 1 recruit

No other prospect is more highly regarded than Brewster, who has been at or near the top of the recruiting rankings in the 2027 cycle for a while.

A premier defensive line prospect with elite physical tools, Brewster can cause regular havoc and disruption in the trenches, combining an explosive first step with aggressive handwork against blockers, squeezing pockets and dominating at the point of attack.

Updated Rivals Industry 5-stars after the latest rankings release‼️



Read: https://t.co/7cimGM4in0 pic.twitter.com/8NQ0cp1U5U — Rivals (@Rivals) June 10, 2026

Brewster, the son of a former Dallas Cowboys draft pick, is also highly versatile, lining up at end and tackle during his high school career, with the power and agility to personally affect the course of games and throw opposing offenses off schedule.

He’s committed to the Big 12 champions

Brewster originally gave his verbal commitment to Texas Tech and Joey McGuire back in October, emerging as the top rated prospect in the school’s No. 2 nationally ranked recruiting class, and he has stayed there ever since.

But the exit of one of the Red Raiders’ assistant coaches at Brewster’s position convinced him to take a look around at other schools, and they have been happy to oblige.

He’s looking around

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Originally, the presence of defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch at Texas Tech was a clear motivating factor in Brewster committing to the program, but Fitch’s exit this offseason coincided with the prospect taking an interest in what other schools had to say . Four of them, in particular.

LSU has been out in front, hosting Brewster to campus as part of Lane Kiffin’s recent five-star weekend, and the prospect spent personal time with the coach and assistant Ed Orgeron discussing how he might fit with the program.

Likewise for Florida, which offered Brewster last May prior to bringing on Jon Sumrall as coach, but he has also ramped up the school’s pursuit of the defensive lineman, hosting him for spring practice and the annual spring scrimmage earlier this year.

Indiana and SMU are two notable options for the nation’s top football recruit, as he noted the defending champions “gave me some thinking to do,” and his meets with the Mustangs had them emerging as a “big contender,” in his words.

Can Brewster actually be flipped?

Any football recruit, especially the No. 1 ranked in the country, is only too pleased to get interest from prominent Power Four schools, but at this stage in his recruitment, the consensus is that he will remain with the Red Raiders.

That is also Brewster’s own stated position, noting that he’s locked in with Joey McGuire’s program and is simply taking advantage of what any prospect would do in his place. Texas Tech hopes so.