College Football’s No. 1 Overall Prospect Schedules Another Visit Amid National Interest

The race is on for the reigning Big 12 champion and playoff hopeful contender to retain the commitment of the No. 1 ranked overall prospect in the 2027 college football recruiting class, with some big pressure mounting from rivals to pull him over to their side.

Five-star Cedar Hill (Tex.) defensive lineman Jalen Brewster has already confirmed his pledge to Texas Tech and its third ranked recruiting class, but one notable SEC contender is leading the way among other schools that are still looking to get him to defect.

Jalen Brewster will hit the road soon

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LSU and Lane Kiffin are poised to meet with Brewster up close and personal when he takes an official visit to campus this coming weekend, according to Rivals.

Tigers defensive line coach Kevin Peoples has been making his presence known around the player at his high school outside Dallas, and is expected to help spearhead the school’s effort with Brewster when he goes to Baton Rouge in the near future.

Just five prospects have committed to Kiffin, but it’s a very elite group, featuring No. 1 tight end Ahmad Hudson, No. 4 edge rusher Jaiden Bryant, No. 8 quarterback Peyton Houston, and No. 5 ATH Braylon Calais in the nation’s No. 10 recruiting class.

Brewster has expressed an interest in deepening his knowledge of LSU’s staff and program, which has built a meaningful and active relationship with the prospect, and this visit follows a meetup back in September when he was present for the school’s game against Florida.

Other key schools to watch as Brewster mulls offers

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LSU may be the biggest name looking to lure Brewster away from his Texas Tech commitment, but three other schools have also been making inroads recently.

Reigning national champion Indiana has maintained a serious, long-term interest in him, extending an offer back in September, and has continued recruiting him after his commitment, culminating in a reported official visit to IU this past April.

Curt Cignetti’s operation “gave me some thinking to do for sure,” Brewster notably admitted to 247Sports after that meet.

Florida offered Brewster in May 2025, prior to the hiring of Jon Sumrall as head coach, and has significantly ramped up its pursuit of the lineman this spring under the new regime.

Brewster visited Gainesville multiple times over the spring, including in early March for spring practice and was present for the Gators’ annual spring scrimmage, rating the program very highly, and has met with UF defensive line coach Graham Chatman.

Local hopefuls SMU have also been in pursuit, and emerged as a “big contender” in his words following what sounded like a very impressive visit with Brewster in early May, one of several trips the Metroplex area prospect has taken to see the Mustangs up close.

Can anyone actually flip Brewster from the Red Raiders?

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While the nation’s No. 1 overall high school recruit is thrilled to be courted by many of college football’s blue-chip programs, the virtual consensus of opinion among experts is that he’ll ultimately remain with Texas Tech.

But that doesn’t make him immune to a potential flip, especially following the departure of defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch this offseason. His presence influenced Brewster’s initial commitment, and his exit was the single move that inspired Brewster to more seriously consider other offers.

Brewster’s openness to visiting other programs does signal that he is credible evaluating alternatives during what should be a consequential summer evaluation period, which is more or less typical for a top-tier prospect with several intriguing options in front of him.

Still, given that extra attention, the pressure is on Texas Tech to reaffirm its position with Brewster when he makes a reportedly scheduled visit to the school in June.

(Rivals)