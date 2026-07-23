College Football's No. 5 QB Recruit Snubs Four Powerhouses in Major Announcement

College football’s surprise national championship team just made another massive move in the 2028 recruiting cycle with another landmark commitment.

Lukas Prock, the consensus four-star quarterback ranked as the No. 5 prospect at his position, is headed to a rising Big Ten school, and left four other major programs looking for answers at the position going forward.

Prock is a Hoosier

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The top-five quarterback revealed his intention to play for Curt Cignetti and Indiana in a bombshell commitment announcement this week.

Prock visited with the Hoosiers in June and made a strong connection with the staff, in particular offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri, who was reported to have led Indiana’s recruitment of the quarterback, and with Cignetti personally.

IU ended up showing the most consistent interest and support and eventually separated from the rest of the pack, with Prock noting the school’s leadership and stability and its recent success after going 16-0 and winning the national championship.

Another huge commitment

Prock’s pledge to Indiana follows what could be the greatest pull in the program’s history after it secured the commitment of No. 1 2027 wide receiver Monshun Sales, who became the first five-star player to pick the school.

Who missed out on him?

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Ohio State was an early strong suitor and reportedly hosted Prock on three visits, and he expressed a liking for the Buckeyes’ coaching staff, meeting with them during a summer camp and taking in a game last season, emerging as one of the quarterback’s finalists.

The other school that hosted Prock three times was Notre Dame, which offered the quarterback in May, and he expressed a liking for the Irish offensive scheme and the school’s overall academic standards.

Michigan offered Prock in January and he visited with the new Kyle Whittingham regime in March, noting that he had a very high interest in the program that remained throughout his process.

The one SEC program in the mix was Florida as new head coach Jon Sumrall pinpointed Prock as a target of interest in his upcoming class, extending an offer in April, but the Gators were perceived by insiders to have fallen out of the quarterback’s top three recently.

A promising QB prospect

Prock has emerged as a pro-style passer with serious upside and plus arm talent, accuracy, and touch at all levels of the field.

Poised in the pocket with quick processing ability, Prock can also extend plays when needed, adding 4,330 yards and 41 touchdowns as a sophomore.