The best overall prospect in the 2027 college football recruiting cycle has already given his commitment to one reigning Power Four conference champion, but that has done little to stop other schools from making their pitch, and now one has taken a very aggressive position suddenly.

Five-star Cedar Hill (Tex.) defensive lineman Jalen Brewster has already confirmed his pledge to Texas Tech and its second ranked recruiting class, but one notable ACC insurgent program is leading the way among other schools that are still looking to change his mind.

Who is trying to flip Brewster now?

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SMU remains firmly in the picture to potentially lure Brewster away from his current pledge, recently hosting America’s top overall football recruit this month and continuing to build what looks like a serious relationship with him.

“They are a big contender ,” Brewster went as far as saying, in comments to Rivals.

Brewster committed to the Red Raiders last October, but his recruitment has remained pretty fluid since that time, with multiple visits taken to other programs.

SMU has been involved for some time as one of his offered schools and remains in consistent pursuit, aided by geographic proximity and what the prospect himself has described as a serious program of off-field development.

SMU moving up nationally

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The school’s pursuit of Brewster, and his willingness to seriously consider it among his contenders, represents the program’s recent surge with premium targets.

On the field, the Mustangs have performed well under head coach Rhett Lashlee, winning 31 games over the last three seasons, making its first College Football Playoff appearance two years ago, and coming off arguably the school’s single greatest recruiting effort last cycle.

SMU’s 2026 recruiting class ranked No. 24 nationally according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite, with almost 70 percent of those commitments coming from the state of Texas and boasting the most Metroplex area prospects of any Power Four operation.

Still, flipping Brewster could prove difficult

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The country’s top 2027 recruit is happy to get all the attention he can from other schools, but the consensus opinion remains that he remains in Texas Tech’s corner.

Insiders still view the defensive lineman has solidly committed to the Red Raiders, but he is clearly not immune to potential movement.

Brewster’s willingness to take high-profile visits with other notable programs, especially his recent meet up with SMU, still does signal that he is seriously evaluating alternatives through the spring and summer cycles, typical for a generational talent with a number of intriguing options still ahead of him.

Texas Tech’s upcoming official visit with Brewster in June will be a critical retention moment for Joey McGuire’s program amid all the interest.

The nation’s No. 1 recruit

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A premier defensive line prospect with elite physical tools and disruptive upside, Brewster combines explosive first-step speed with powerful hands, collapsing pockets and winning at the point of attack against opposing blockers.

Brewster remains the consensus overall defensive lineman coming out of high school this cycle and a consensus five-star player when taking an industry-weighted average of the national recruiting outfits.

Rivals and ESPN rank Brewster as the No. 1 overall prospect in the country while 247Sports analysts consider him the No. 6 player nationally.