College Football’s No. 1 Uncommitted Recruit Makes Major Announcement

After a midsummer postponement, the top ranked remaining uncommitted player in the 2027 college football recruiting class is poised to make his decision in the coming days.

Brayton Feister, the consensus four-star prospect and No. 10 ranked linebacker coming out of high school, has four elite programs in mind as his finalists in the final days before the northeast Ohio native is set to reveal his commitment.

A pair of Big Ten programs, including the hometown Buckeyes, feature prominently in his thinking, as does one SEC powerhouse and an insurgent ACC hopeful, but insiders are already leaning very strongly towards one school winning the Feister sweepstakes.

Dan Lanning’s to lose?

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Oregon was the first major program to extend an offer to the linebacker last May and has remained a constant in the player’s thinking and communications, and in his travel plans, visiting the Ducks program in person multiple times and then officially in mid-June.

Stability, culture fit, and Oregon’s developmental track record feature largely for Feister, in particular how the school has turned high profile safety prospects into NFL selections who go on to play linebacker at the next level, and the school hasn’t budged so far.

Feister – a star tackler who just transferred to football factory Massillon Washington in Ohio, where Paul Brown played and coached nearly a century ago – is strongly projected to sign with Oregon, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball and Rivals analysts.

Buckeyes are interested, naturally

Ohio State offered the in-state linebacker, with position coach James Laurinaitis making the pitch personally, and the program has expectedly maintained consistent contact in the months since then.

Feister called Ohio State a dream school and grew up a Buckeyes fan, also praising Laurinaitis’ own developmental success, citing players like Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles and the school’s historic output at the linebacker position, but the prospect has not logged an official visit to Columbus during his process.

Kirby Smart got a visit

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Georgia threw its hat into the ring in March, when co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann offered Feister, who took an official visit to Athens to see the program in person during the summer evaluation period in June.

“Insane” was how Feister described Georgia’s acumen for putting middle field defenders into the NFL, offering high praise for Smart’s program as one that NFL personnel have described as the best school for developing linebackers, in particular.

New coach makes a splash

Not to be overlooked, Cal and first year head coach Tosh Lupoi inserted themselves into the conversation around Feister in January with a scholarship offer, with Lupoi hoping to leverage his experience as Oregon’s defensive coordinator in luring Feister to Berkeley.

Getting immediate playing opportunity, and notably the caliber of Cal’s business school, appeal to the linebacker, as does Lupoi’s success in orchestrating productive defenses.

When does he make it official?

The top ranked uncommitted player in the country will join the ranks of the committed on Friday, August 14.

It’s down to four teams to perfect their pitch.