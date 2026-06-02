National Powers Emerge as Favorites to Flip Texas 5-Star WR Commit After Key Move

Whatever it was that the top-ranked wide receiver in the country heard or saw during his most recent visit last weekend could have been enough to radically change his visit schedule, and what could be the course of his future recruitment.

Five-star, No. 1 ranked wide receiver Easton Royal has been committed to one SEC powerhouse for months, but a visit to another just might have changed everything, with two other conference hopefuls appearing to drop out of the picture suddenly.

As it stands right now, Royal is still committed to Texas, as he has been since November, but that doesn’t mean the coveted wideout isn’t keeping his options open, especially in recent days.

Lane Kiffin positions LSU in front for the wideout

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Lane Kiffin and LSU have been the most influential in leading Royal to reconsider his pledge to the Longhorns, hosting the receiver to campus for the fourth time during its five-star weekend when other blue-chip prospects were also in Baton Rouge to get a closer look.

Royal’s experience at LSU definitely appears to have made an impression, as the prospect has stated that coaches are offering key details as to how he would fit in the Tigers’ offense and have offered comprehensive advice on how to improve the technical aspects of his game.

“They made a very big, significant jump. They’re in a very good spot,” Royal said, noting that LSU is “very close” to Texas after his most recent meeting.

So close that it may have had a role in knocking two other SEC contenders off his schedule.

So long, Rebs and Vols?

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Royal was scheduled to make official visits to both Tennessee and Ole Miss over the first half of June, but now the wide receiver no longer intends to see either of those programs up close after all following the LSU weekend, the player has revealed.

Kesean Bowman, a consensus top 10 wide receiver from outside Nashville, has committed to the Vols, but the school hoped to make inroads with Royal in what would have been another massive boost to their vertical offense, a project that has stymied with his new decision.

Likewise for the Rebels, who hosted Royal to campus back in early May and hoped to again on June 17, but appear to have fallen out of favor with the nation’s most important wide receiver following his trip to Baton Rouge.

One other SEC blue blood to watch aside from LSU

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LSU may be getting the big headlines for the Texas commit, but Florida also appears to have made serious progress in recruiting Royal this offseason.

The new coaching regime under Jon Sumrall has made Royal a key priority target, developing a relationship with the prospect even going back to Sumrall’s time at Tulane, and the feeling from the prospect’s end definitely sounds mutual.

Royal had high compliments for how the Gators practiced when he visited recently, and noted also how coaches offered detailed explanations for how he would theoretically feature in the Florida scheme.

Sumrall has spearheaded a major recruiting renaissance this cycle, currently boasting the No. 5 class in the 2027 class led by No. 1 interior offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller, No. 7 tackle Elijah Hutcheson, No. 9 quarterback Davin Davidson, and No. 17 wideout Elias Pearl, among others.

Texas is still in this, though

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All the talk around other schools isn’t what Texas wanted to hear about its No. 1 overall recruit, but the connection between them still appears to be strong.

Steve Sarkisian’s program is still poised to get Royal’s last scheduled official visit before he makes a final decision.

America’s No. 1 WR recruit

Few other players are more highly considered than Royal in this cycle.

The native of Louisiana is currently named as the No. 1 wide receiver in the country by Rivals analysts and the No. 4 overall prospect at any position, according to an industry weighted average of national recruiting opinion.

Royal presents with an elite combination of size, athleticism, and body control that allows him to separate from defenders and win any level of the field, tracking the ball well and adjusting to off target throws, even in contested situations.

A dynamic, massive upside target with the tools to emerge as an immediate impact Power Four prospect, Royal remains a major target for some marquee college football programs as the 2027 recruiting cycle heats up this summer.