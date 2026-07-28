College Football's No. 1 WR Recruit Triggers Major Flip Rumors With One Viral Tweet

The best wide receiver coming out of high school is already on the books as a commitment to one SEC powerhouse, but rumors have been swirling for weeks that he could be on the verge of flipping to another.

Now, the top ranked wideout in the 2027 college football recruiting class is fueling that conversation himself by taking to social media this week.

Easton Royal makes a statement

It was a simple post, but one that’s bound to start a conversation around the receiver.

From the looks of it, we can expect a final decision on where Easton Royal will play college football on Wednesday.

It's still a two-team SEC race

Texas fans thought Royal made his final decision back in November, when the New Orleans wide receiver and No. 1 ranked wide receiver in the country pledged to the Longhorns.

But since then, LSU has elbowed itself into the conversation, hosting Royal on several visits, including the school’s five-star weekend this summer, with Lane Kiffin and his staff pulling out all the stops to keep the Louisiana prospect in the state.

Lane Kiffin makes a move

Kiffin and LSU wide receivers coach George McDonald made flipping Royal from Texas a serious priority once they got situated at the school, establishing early and consistent communication with the player and explaining how he would fit in the Tigers’ offense.

LSU’s effort has also slowly convinced recruiting insiders to abandon their former projections, with the industry consensus now that Royal will sign with the Tigers with 86 percent likelihood, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine metrics.

Fans debate Royal’s possible flip from Texas to LSU

@easton_3k/X

Not long after the post went live, LSU and Texas fans started staking their claims on the recruit, replying with a wave of memes and GIFs related to their own schools.

“Texas ain’t touched one of these in 20 years brudda… come on home,” said one LSU fan with an attached image of a national championship trophy.

“Don’t trust Kiffin,” one fan bluntly replied.

Naturally, the Longhorn faithful want him to keep his commitment where it is.

“Texas gives you the better complete package,” said one in response to Royal’s post.

“Steve Sarkisian has already shown he knows how to build an offense around elite speed. He would move you around, create mismatches, manufacture touches, and prepare you to play multiple receiver positions in the NFL,” they added.

Another said: “Damn, I thought his commitment was solid. He’s flipping, why else would he be saying a date if he was really committed? Smh.”

Royal’s pending decision reminded one Texas fan of another high profile prospect who was a Longhorns commit before flipping to Lane Kiffin.

“This has Greedy James energy written all over it,” they said, referring to the safety who landed at LSU, adding, “He’s flipping.”