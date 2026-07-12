College Football’s No. 1 WR Announces Major Update Amid National Interest

One of the longest running dramas of the 2027 recruiting cycle will soon come to an end.

Monshun Sales, the five-star wide receiver from Indianapolis Lawrence North and the top uncommitted prospect in the country, will announce his college decision on Friday, July 17, during the Pat McAfee Show.

Sales is choosing from a finalist group of Alabama, Indiana, LSU, Ohio State and Texas. According to his camp, nothing is settled yet as all five programs remain engaged in NIL negotiations.

Why Monshun Sales is the No. 1 uncommitted recruit

The 6-foot-5, 201-pound wideout sits at No. 8 overall in the 2027 class on the Rivals industry rankings, where he also checks in as the No. 1 receiver nationally according to 247Sports and the top prospect in Indiana.

With five-star cornerback John Meredith III recently pledging to Texas, Sales became the last blue-chip domino of his caliber still on the board.

🚨NEWS🚨 Five-Star Plus+ WR Monshun Sales will announce his commitment on July 17, @SWiltfong_ reports⏳



Who will he choose?🤔



Read: https://t.co/nrbBajeSwY pic.twitter.com/uiViZQWIwA — Rivals (@Rivals) July 11, 2026

His junior tape backs up the ranking. Sales hauled in 37 receptions for 794 yards and nine touchdowns at Lawrence North last fall, and he piled up 56 tackles on defense. He also competes for the school's track program, which explains the vertical jump scouts rave about.

Charles Power of Rivals wrote in April that Sales "has the potential to take the top off of defenses with regularity" and "shows quality tracking skills, locating the football over his shoulder."

Indiana, Texas battle for Monshun Sales

While five schools made the final cut, this race has narrowed. Steve Wiltfong of Rivals said on a recent Inside Scoop episode that Sales is effectively down to Indiana and Texas.

Indiana has been the Rivals Prediction Machine favorite for most of the year, and Curt Cignetti has every card to play. The Hoosiers are the defending national champions, and former Lawrence North teammate Omar Cooper Jr. just went in the first round of the NFL Draft after developing in Bloomington.

"The Hoosiers have prioritized him; obviously, they're the defending national champs," Wiltfong said. Landing Sales would be historic. Indiana has never signed a five-star out of high school, and he would instantly become the program's highest-rated recruit.

Texas counters with receiver development at scale. "They have a schematic advantage week in and week out most of the time, and then Texas has the resources to recruit a guy like Monshun Sales in this modern recruiting era," Wiltfong said.

"Sources have indicated Texas is in the top-two with Indiana"@SWiltfong_ says Texas has made a major push this summer for 5-star WR Monshun Sales 🤘 pic.twitter.com/BOJc0XAJZW — Josh Newberg (@josh_newberg) July 8, 2026

Buzz around the Longhorns has grown late, with some sources believing Steve Sarkisian's staff wins out. Texas already has a pledge from another five-star receiver, Easton Royal, so a Sales commitment would give Austin the two best wideouts in the entire cycle, though LSU continues to work to flip Royal.

Don't fully dismiss Alabama either. Sales grew up in the Birmingham area before his family relocated to Indiana, and the Crimson Tide hosted him for an official visit in May while dangling a future connection with No. 1 quarterback commit Elijah Haven.

The guessing ends soon. Sales will reveal his choice live on ESPN's Pat McAfee Show on Friday, July 17, between noon and 2 p.m. ET.