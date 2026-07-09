The penultimate five-star domino to fall in the class of 2027 will be wide receiver Monshun Sales.

The 6-foot-5, 201-pounder from Indianapolis, Indiana, officially announces his commitment on Friday. He is considered the No. 2 wide receiver, No. 1 prospect in Indiana and No. 8 overall prospect in the class of 2027 on Rivals' industry rankings.

Sales is coming off a season at Lawrence North High School in which he grabbed 37 receptions for 794 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 56 tackles on the defensive end. Sales participates in multiple events as a member of Lawrence North's track and field team in addition to football.

Charles Power of Rivals said Sales "has the potential to take the top off of defenses with regularity" and that he "shows quality tracking skills, locating the football over his shoulder" in an April scouting report.

With his decision quickly approaching, Sales is zeroing in on a pair of programs. On a recent edition Rivals "Inside Scoop," Steve Wiltfong said that Sales is officially down to Indiana and Texas for his commitment.

Potential impact on Texas' 2027 recruiting class

Texas wide receiver Ryan Wingo (5) leaps past Oklahoma defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. (2) and linebacker Danny Stutsman (28) during the Red River Rivalry | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A commitment from Sales would be the latest addition to a growing lineage of rangy, blue-chip wide receiver talents to come through Texas.

The Longhorns will field a pair of future NFL talents this season in Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo. Texas acquired Coleman from the portal, but he ranked as a five-star wide receiver prospect in the class of 2024 when he committed to Auburn. Wingo is entering his third year at Texas and is ranked as a high-end four-star talent coming out of high school.

"Steve Sarkisian, some of the receivers he's coached, the offense, the style of play, how easy it is for receivers in that scheme to get NFL coaching, to get the coaching that prepares them to be instant impact players on Sunday, yet these guys are running wide open on Saturday," Wiltfong said.

"They have a schematic advantage week in and week out most of the time, and then Texas has the resources to recruit a guy like Monshun Sales in this modern recruiting era."

The Longhorns already hold a commitment from fellow five-star wide receiver Easton Royal, so there is at least a possibility they come away with two five-star wide receiver signees in 2027.

However, there have been serious threats from SEC programs, especially LSU, to flip Royal out of Texas' 2027 recruiting class.

Potential impact on Indiana's 2027 recruiting class

Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr. (3) at Indiana University football practice on Thursday, July 31, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Landing a commitment from Sales would be a development of historic proportions for the Hoosiers. Blue-chip commitments are traditionally few and far between for Indiana, but it has never signed a five-star recruit out of high school.

"The Hoosiers have prioritized him; obviously, they're the defending national champs. Some of his former teammates have played at Indiana, including Omar Cooper, who just went in the first round of the NFL draft," Wiltfong said.

"(There's a) proven track record of quick development under (Curt) Cignetti and offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan, who also has his hands all over the receivers as a former receivers coach."

Much of Indiana's success under Cignetti comes from fantastic transfer portal evaluations, but the long-term strength of that formula is unproven. If Sales commits to the Hoosiers, Cignetti can establish himself as a force both in high school recruiting and the transfer portal.