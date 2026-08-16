College Football's No. 3 QB Recruit Donald Tabron II Rejects Two National Powerhouses

Texas A&M football landed the biggest quarterback commitment of the 2028 recruiting class on Saturday. Donald Tabron II picked the Aggies at an event in his hometown of Detroit, committing to the SEC program over LSU and Oregon.

The Cass Tech junior is a five-star in the 247Sports Composite, ranking as the No. 3 quarterback and the No. 29 overall prospect in the class. Rivals also has him third among 2028 passers.

The 6-foot-4 pocket passer held close to 30 offers. Two programs with recent national titles chased him for months and still lost.

Donald Tabron commits to Texas A&M over LSU and Oregon

Tabron is the second pledge in the Aggies' 2028 class. Defensive end Chance Archangel came first. Michigan and Michigan State both offered Tabron early, but neither made his final three.

Two staff hires shaped the decision. Texas A&M brought in offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins and quarterbacks coach Joey Lynch in January. Tabron visited College Station three times this year.

"It's been consistent from then to now. And then I've been there three times this year. Being able to see it in person, going for a game last year and just being able to build a really good relationship with them made the difference," Tabron said.

The Detroit junior is 23-1 as a starter. He threw for 1,656 yards and 17 touchdowns as a freshman and won a Division 1 state title. Last fall he put up 2,819 yards and 35 touchdowns. Cass Tech lost the state final to Detroit Catholic Central, 42-19.

BREAKING: Elite 2028 QB Donald Tabron II has Committed to Texas A&M, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’4 190 QB chose the Aggies over LSU and Oregon



He’s ranked as the No. 3 QB in the 2028 Rivals Industry Rankings 👍https://t.co/0Dju21CH7T pic.twitter.com/fVJfuwhJHU — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 15, 2026

Tabron is an honors student too. He plans to take Advanced Placement courses so he can enroll at Texas A&M early.

Texas A&M coach Mike Elko now has the top-ranked 2027 class and a 2028 quarterback. His program reached the College Football Playoff for the first time last season. Elko has also pulled top Michigan players in back-to-back cycles, following Dexter tight end Holden Niemi.

Four of ESPN's top five pocket passers in 2028 are already committed. Christopher Vargas picked Ohio State. Kingston Preyear picked Alabama. Lukas Prock picked Indiana. None of them can sign anything until December 2027.

What LSU and Oregon do next at quarterback in 2028

Lane Kiffin is recruiting his first full class at LSU. The Tigers hold four-star Peyton Houston in the 2027 cycle. For 2028, they offered Virginia quarterback Anthony Turner in June. They have also pushed to flip Jayden Wade, the No. 1 overall 2028 prospect, from Georgia.

One name will not be an option. Knox Kiffin, the coach's son, is the top-rated 2028 quarterback in Louisiana.

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin, second right, stands with his family including daughter Landry, son Knox, ex-wife Layla Kiffin, second left, LSU president Wade Rousse, left, and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry, right, at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"No. Maybe before, but not now. Just because I'm here, I don't have any aspirations to play for them. I want to kind of do my own thing," Knox Kiffin said.

Oregon has a clearer path. Dan Lanning's staff has led for Josiah Boyd since May. Rivals ranks the Moreno Valley, California, product as the No. 2 quarterback in the class. Multiple Rivals analysts have predicted him to the Ducks.

"Oregon has always been my dream school since I was young so this one means a lot to me," Boyd said.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during a press conference on Aug. 15, 2026, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Boyd visits USC on Aug. 29 and Oregon on Sept. 18.

Lanning has missed twice already in 2028. Vargas went to Ohio State. Three-star Trey Wright went to USC. Oregon is also working Waller, Texas, four-star Tristin Gaines.

"Coach Lanning, Coach Koa, Coach Johnson, and Coach Mehringer have all been reaching out almost every day," Gaines said.