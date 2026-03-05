Lane Kiffin and LSU Football Pushing to Flip Multiple Prized Georgia Bulldogs Commits

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are swinging for the fences on the recruiting trail this offseason with the coaching staff in Baton Rouge not backing away from a challenge.

Once Kiffin arrived in the Bayou State, he took America by storm in the NCAA Transfer Portal after inking nine Top-100 players headlined by Sam Leavitt, the No. 1 overall prospect available.

But the coaching staff at LSU is also eyeing multiple splash additions in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the program casting a wide net as offers go out and visits are set.

LSU is pushing for the top available targets in the market, but isn't stopping there. Kiffin and Co. are also keeping tabs on blue-chippers committed to Southeastern Conference rivals - notably the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Bayou Bengals are turning up the heat on multiple recruits pledged to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs with visits being set. What's the buzz?

Inside the Push: LSU Battling for Georgia Commits

No. 1: OT Kelsey Adams

Atlanta (Ga.) Langston Hughes four-star offensive tackle Kelsey Adams has locked in an official visit with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as the program continues its pursuit of the Georgia Bulldogs pledge.

Adams checks in as the No. 13 rated offensive tackle in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Kirby Smart and Co. earning the commitment in September after going public with a decision.

But it hasn't stopped other programs from battling for the 6-foot-5, 260-pounder with the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Miami Hurricanes, and North Carolina Tar Heels intensifying their pursuits this offseason.

NEWS: Four-Star Georgia OT commit Kelsey Adams has locked in 5 Official Visits, he tells me for @Rivals



His schedule is as follows:



• Georgia: May 29-31

• LSU: June 5-7

• Miami: June 12-14

• North Carolina: June 17-19

• Ohio State: June 20-22https://t.co/rTUn27Hl3x pic.twitter.com/bHOrw7NBM1 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 4, 2026

Adams has locked in multiple official visits for this offseason as he evaluates the contenders in his recruitment:

No. 2: WR Aden Starling

Pearland (Tex.) Shadow Creek three-star wide receiver Aden Starling revealed a commitment to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs in December, but it hasn't stopped Kiffin and the LSU Tigers from turning up the heat.

Starling, one of the top pass-catchers in the Lone Star State, backed off of a pledge to the Houston Cougars last fall prior to revealing a commitment to Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs just week later.

The 6-foot, 162-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, South Carolina Gamecocks, Texas Longhorns, and Arizona State Sun Devils, among others, across his prep career with schools intensifying their pursuits.

As a junior, Starling played in 11 games for Shadow Creek where he logged 31 receptions for 405 yards and seven touchdowns while leading the Sharks to an 8-4 in 2025.

Now, LSU is keeping in contact withthe talented wideout amid a pivotal offseason in his process.

Courtesy of Aden Starling on X.

No. 3: QB Jayden Wade

Los Angeles (Calif.) IMG Academy five-star quarterback Jayden Wade continues evaluating contenders in his recruitment process despite revealing a verbal commitment to Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs last fall.

Wade checks in as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast fighting for his services this offseason after a dominant 2025 campaign on the prep scene.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Michigan Wolverines, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Ohio State Buckeyes, among others.

But it's Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs coaching staff that currently holds the verbal commitment from Wade after revealing a pledge to the Bulldogs in November during his standout sophomore season.

Tennessee and LSU are making a push for 2028 No. 1 overall recruit Jayden Wade, @ChadSimmons_ reports👀



The QB is committed to Georgia.



Read: https://t.co/W0qgwkXVyb pic.twitter.com/zJ8PsHFnSL — Rivals (@Rivals) February 20, 2026

Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. made the call to the dynamic signal-caller this offseason after extending an offer with the Tigers turning up the heat in pursuit of a flip.

According to Rivals, it's the LSU Tigers and Tennessee Volunteers that are "making a push" for the No. 1 prospect in America.

Honorable Mention: TE Asa Wall

Milledgeville (Ga.) John Milledge Academy four-star tight end Asa Wall revealed a commitment to Smart's Georgia Bulldogs last October, but it hasn't stopped multiple SEC schools from keeping tabs on the fast-rising recruit.

Wall checks in as the No. 5 rated tight end in the 2028 Recruiting Cycles with a myriad of offers rolling in as of late as he navigates a pivotal offseason in his process.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Peach State standout has earned offers from the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs, Florida Gators, Tennessee Volunteers, Vanderbilt Commodores, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Now, add in Kiffin and the LSU Tigers with another Southeastern Conference foe entering the race for Wall despite a commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Kiffin and Co. made the call on Tuesday with tight ends coach Joe Cox locking in on another talented pass-catcher in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle.

