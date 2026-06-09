College Football's No. 8 ATH Rejects Two Major Programs in Recruitment Update

2027 college football prospects are scattered throughout the country on official visits.

Several prospects want to hear from each program on their visit list before announcing their commitment in subsequent months. However, some prospects have decided to announce their commitments in the midst of making their rounds.

One prospect who opted to announce a decision amid his visits is four-star athlete Cooper Ohnmacht, who committed to Kansas State on Sunday. The 6-foot, 185-pounder from Great Bend, Kansas, ranks as the No. 8 athlete, No. 1 prospect in Kansas and No. 271 overall prospect in the class, per Rivals

Great Bend High School utilized Ohnmacht in all three phases of the game in 2025, but he is projected as a safety in college.

In his previous three seasons of varsity football, Ohnmacht registered 111 tackles, three tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and eight interceptions, four of which were returned for touchdowns.

Ohnmacht received numerous accolades for his 2025 performance. He was named to the All-State First Team, All-WAC Team on both offense and defense and Big Classes Defensive Player of the Year.

Ohnmacht is the only four-star commit and only in-state commit Kansas State has landed in Collin Klein's first recruiting class. Three-stars London Goggans and Bryson Dossett are the Wildcats' other two safety commits in their 2027 class.

The Wildcats dealt with plenty of competition beyond state borders in their recruitment of Ohnmacht. Hayes Fawcett of Rivals reported that a pair of Big Ten programs were among the finalists for Ohnmacht's commitment.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell is shown during spring football practice Tuesday, April 21, 2026 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Badgers were next in line to receive an official visit from Ohnmacht on June 12. Wisconsin offered Ohnmacht a scholarship in October of 2025, and he unofficially visited for a spring practice toward the end of March.

Wisconsin already possesses depth at safety in its 2027 class. Three-star Dustin Roach committed to the Badgers on Jan. 23, and three-star Royalton Allen and four-star Mekhi Williams announced their respective commitments on June 2 and June 3.

Penn State

Apr 25, 2026; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell answers questions from the media following the Penn State Blue-White Spring game at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The Nittany Lions were expecting to receive an official visit from Ohnmacht on June 19. Penn State offered Ohnmacht shortly after it hired Matt Campbell, and he visited for a spring practice in late March.

Penn State holds a pair of safety commitments from three-stars Jonathan Galette and Caleb Cooper, the latter of whom announced his decision on Monday. However, a commitment from Ohnmacht could have given the Nittany Lions a boost in their safety recruiting to start the Campbell era.