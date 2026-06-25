College Football's Potential Future No. 1 QB Stuns Five Programs with Major Decision

One of the most promising prospects coming out of high school in the 2029 college football recruiting class and the quarterback who could end up being the top overall prospect in that group has revealed what is already a very consequential commitment.

Carrollton (Ga.) quarterback CJ Cypher has announced his intention to play for the Miami Hurricanes when his college football career begins in the years to come, giving Mario Cristobal another blue chip signal caller to put in his quarterback room.

Canes grab the No. 1 QB

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Detailed prospect rankings are hard to come by for players who are members of a recruiting class residing three years in the future, but an informal early consensus of expert opinion considers Cypher the top positional player among that cohort.

The quarterback visited the Hurricanes twice in the last month and apparently liked what he saw, with the Georgia native commenting in particular on how Carson Beck became a better player after transferring from Georgia to Miami.

Miami is getting a serious head start on building one of the most impressive quarterback rotations in college football in the seasons to come, and proving a model of success for Cristobal and his staff as they find their groove on the recruiting front.

Israel Abrams, the No. 2 quarterback in the country in the 2027 class, has given his verbal commitment to the Hurricanes, as has three-star prospect Knox Annis, a top 45 positional prospect in the 2028 cycle.

Who missed out on him?

Earlier this month, Cypher revealed a list of 10 finalists that included Ohio State, Notre Dame, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Florida State, Kentucky, Auburn, and Indiana, in addition to the favored Hurricanes.

Cypher was reported as taking several visits to in-state Georgia during the spring and was said to be making strides in his relationship with offensive coordinator and QBs coach Mike Bobo.

Ohio State emerged as a strong national contender for the quarterback and for a time was considered the second most likely destination by recruiting analysts.

An elite QB prospect

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Boasting plus arm strength for his age, especially on short and intermediate throws, Cypher has a quick release that flows from clean mechanics and an ability to process the field quickly.

Standing at 6 foot 1 and 180 pounds, Cypher threw for 2,178 yards and scored 26 touchdowns against just three interceptions as a freshman last season, adding a credible threat as a runner with escapability from the pocket and the mobility to extend plays.