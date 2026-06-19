National Power Emerges as Front-Runner in 4-Team Race to Land College Football's No. 7 DL

Official visits are winding down for 2027 college football prospects.

The visits are a tool for prospects to figure out which program best suits them for their college careers. While some committed in the midst of their visits, many prospects will wait until the end of their travels before committing to their future school.

Four-star defensive lineman Karlos May is a prospect determined to see his visits through before announcing a commitment. The 6-foot-3, 330-pounder from Birmingham, Alabama, ranks as the No. 7 defensive lineman, No. 2 prospect in Alabama and No. 78 overall prospect in the class, per Rivals.

May finished his 2025 season at Ramsay High School with 43 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He is a member of Ramsay's track and field team, qualifying in the state meet for both shot put and discus in 2025.

247Sports analyst TJ Randall described May as an "excitable archetype as a gap-shooting, up-field penetrator in an even front for a player who is north of 300 pounds" in a scouting report from earlier in June.

Georgia's emergence as a favorite

Chad Simmons of Rivals recently reported that May is beginning to lean one way ahead of his commitment date of July 18. The impression Georgia left on May during his June 5 visit is drawing him to the Bulldogs over his other three contenders.

"It's the development piece at Georgia. I love the relationships I have with the coaches, the players and even the nutritionist," May told Simmons. "The bond is just so strong, and they've been recruiting me for a long time."

The Bulldogs received commitments from three-star defensive linemen Waylon Wooten and Antwan McKoy earlier in the cycle, the latter of which committed on Tuesday. In addition to May, Georgia is engaged in a heated battle for Marcus Fakatou, the No. 2 defensive line prospect in the class.

Other contenders in May's recruitment

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches during the Ohio State football spring game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 18, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Auburn was the earliest of May's contenders to offer him a scholarship in September of 2024 and hosted him on seven visits in his recruitment. The Tigers hold commitments from a pair of four-star defensive linemen, one of whom is from the Birmingham area in Donivan Moore (Bessemer).

Florida State offered May his scholarship in late July of 2025 and hosted him on three visits, the third of which was an official visit on May 29.

Three-star prospect Eric Vaulx Jr. is the Seminoles' only defensive line commit.

Ohio State was the last of May's finalists to extend him an offer in September of 2025 and will receive the last of his official visits. The Buckeyes are still searching for their first defensive line commit in the class, engaging in the battle for Fakatou with Georgia, in addition to that of May.