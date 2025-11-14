College football powerhouse in contention for three straight No. 1 quarterbacks
In college football recruiting, the rich often get richer, but in terms of quarterback wealth, there's a national power potentially consolidating a massive reign of excellence. With potentially the top passers in the 2027 and 2028 classes joining an already committed top 2026 quarterback, the Georgia Bulldogs have a chance to make an epic recruiting grab.
Haven the next domino to fall?
The newest development is that Louisiana high school prospect Elijah Haven is now expected to attend Saturday's Georgia/Texas battle. Haven is the No. 1 quarterback prospect in the 2027 recruiting class according to both 247sports and On3.com. In fact, 247 projects Haven as the second-best player in the entire class.
Haven has considered a multitude of schools, making unofficial visits to Florida, Penn State, and LSU. He competed in summer camps at both Georgia and Ohio State. It is notable that all three of the unofficial visit sites mentioned above have now fired their coaches, so Georgia's stability could be a selling point for Haven.
Three top QBs in a row?
Meanwhile, Georgia is already slated to host 2028 No. 1 QB Jayden Wade this weekend, with reports indicating that Wade may commit to the Bulldogs on Sunday. Add in that the Bulldogs have long held a commitment from On3's top 2026 QB prospect, Jared Curtis of Nashville.
Georgia's prior QB recruits
Georgia's move to consolidate QB talent is interesting, as the Bulldogs, while always a recruiting power, haven't necessarily topped the QB talent lists. Current UGA start Gunner Stockton, for instance, was a four-star recruit who was 247's No. 7 QB prospect in the Class of 2022. Prior QB Carson Beck was likewise a four-star recruit who 247sports ranked as the No. 234 player in the 2020 national recruiting class.
Georgia's possible three top QBs
But the Bulldogs and current offensive coordinator Mike Bobo have apparently decided to go all in for the top high school talent in seasons to come. Curtis, a 6'3" prep standout, took a recent visit to Vanderbilt, but also took care to indicate that he was not wavering in his commitment to Georgia.
Wade is a top sophomore QB who is finishing his first season starting at IMG Academy. He has already taken a pair of unofficial visits to Georgia and has named seven finalists ahead of a planned commitment on Sunday.
Potentially adding Haven to the ranks would keep Georgia at the cutting edge on offensive talent. Considering the performance of Kirby Smart's Bulldogs, the idea of even better talent in Athens is positive mind-blowing. Take a perennial CFB power and upgrade the QB recruits from good to best? Kirby Smart clearly isn't planning on sliding down the slope of college football power any time soon.