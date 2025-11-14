College Football HQ

College football powerhouse in contention for three straight No. 1 quarterbacks

Joe Cox

Top Class of 2027 prep QB Elijah Haven has plans for this weekend and they could leave him teaming up with the top QBs of 2026 and 2028 when all is said and done.
Top Class of 2027 prep QB Elijah Haven has plans for this weekend and they could leave him teaming up with the top QBs of 2026 and 2028 when all is said and done. / Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In college football recruiting, the rich often get richer, but in terms of quarterback wealth, there's a national power potentially consolidating a massive reign of excellence. With potentially the top passers in the 2027 and 2028 classes joining an already committed top 2026 quarterback, the Georgia Bulldogs have a chance to make an epic recruiting grab.

Haven the next domino to fall?

The newest development is that Louisiana high school prospect Elijah Haven is now expected to attend Saturday's Georgia/Texas battle. Haven is the No. 1 quarterback prospect in the 2027 recruiting class according to both 247sports and On3.com. In fact, 247 projects Haven as the second-best player in the entire class.

Haven has considered a multitude of schools, making unofficial visits to Florida, Penn State, and LSU. He competed in summer camps at both Georgia and Ohio State. It is notable that all three of the unofficial visit sites mentioned above have now fired their coaches, so Georgia's stability could be a selling point for Haven.

Three top QBs in a row?

Meanwhile, Georgia is already slated to host 2028 No. 1 QB Jayden Wade this weekend, with reports indicating that Wade may commit to the Bulldogs on Sunday. Add in that the Bulldogs have long held a commitment from On3's top 2026 QB prospect, Jared Curtis of Nashville.

Georgia's prior QB recruits

Georgia's move to consolidate QB talent is interesting, as the Bulldogs, while always a recruiting power, haven't necessarily topped the QB talent lists. Current UGA start Gunner Stockton, for instance, was a four-star recruit who was 247's No. 7 QB prospect in the Class of 2022. Prior QB Carson Beck was likewise a four-star recruit who 247sports ranked as the No. 234 player in the 2020 national recruiting class.

Georgia's possible three top QBs

But the Bulldogs and current offensive coordinator Mike Bobo have apparently decided to go all in for the top high school talent in seasons to come. Curtis, a 6'3" prep standout, took a recent visit to Vanderbilt, but also took care to indicate that he was not wavering in his commitment to Georgia.

Wade is a top sophomore QB who is finishing his first season starting at IMG Academy. He has already taken a pair of unofficial visits to Georgia and has named seven finalists ahead of a planned commitment on Sunday.

Potentially adding Haven to the ranks would keep Georgia at the cutting edge on offensive talent. Considering the performance of Kirby Smart's Bulldogs, the idea of even better talent in Athens is positive mind-blowing. Take a perennial CFB power and upgrade the QB recruits from good to best? Kirby Smart clearly isn't planning on sliding down the slope of college football power any time soon.

Smart
Three straight top QBs for Georgia and Kirby Smart would be a massive recruiting achievement. / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images
Published
Joe Cox
JOE COX

Joe is a journalist and writer who covers college and professional sports. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. His last book, A Fine Team Man, is about Jackie Robinson and the lives he changed. Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum show and numerous other television and radio shows. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments with Saturday Down South and still loves telling the stories of sports past and present.

