Nation's No. 1 QB predicted to commit to SEC powerhouse on Sunday
In college football circles, recruiting is the truly eternal part of the battle. The consensus No. 1 QB in the recruiting class of 2028 is closing in on a college decision on Sunday. While that player, IMG Academy QB Jayden Wade has seven favorites, the likely landing spot for Wade's commitment appears to be the Georgia Bulldogs.
Wade's roll of finalists include Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Florida. Wade has reportedly taken two unofficial visits to USC, per On3.com, which equals out the two he has taken to Georgia, although the Trojans are missing from his list of recruiting finalists.
Wade's story
Wade became a starter at IMG this year as a sophomore and has racked up 1,383 yards passing and 20 touchdowns against just two interceptions. He saw spot duty as a freshman, starting one game. But the hype around Wade has lasted for years. His first FBS scholarship offer, as reported by 247sports, came from San Jose State in 2022... when he was in seventh grade.
But on the heels of Wade's self-imposed Sunday commitment deadline, industry experts are consistently projecting him as Georgia bound. The Bulldogs are hosting a massive haul of talented recruits for the Texas game this weekend. While the game is Georgia's final home conference game, it also clearly offers a chance to impress against another elite recruiting powerhouse.
Wade's spot in the class
On3 ranks Wade as the top overall player in the 2028 class, which thus naturally makes him both the top player from Florida and the top quarterback. 247sports' own rankings place Wade as the top player in the class and their composite rankings place him as a five-star recruit who is the No. 4 overall recruit in the class.
Georgia's future recruiting start
Georgia currently has 247sports' No. 2 overall recruiting class for 2026, behind only USC. There hasn't been much activity yet in the 2028 recruiting class, with Ohio State having claimed the only five-star prospect as yet. Wade will be 19 years old in 2028, so there has already been speculation that he may end up reclassifying into the 2027 recruiting class. Georgia has four commits for 2027 and is currently ranked No. 9 in 247sports' 2027 team rankings.