College Football Powerhouses Snubbed by 4-Star Safety in Major Recruiting Update

The 2027 college football recruiting cycle has kicked into high gear in the first months of the 2026 offseason.

Capitalizing on the class of 2027 is the utmost priority for each program across the country. As spring turns to summer, a large number of the top prospects in the class will announce their commitments.

One of the newest commitments in the 2027 recruiting cycle is four-star safety Myles Baker, who announced his pledge to California on Sunday. The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder from Chatsworth, California, ranks as the No. 20 safety, No. 18 prospect in California, and No. 216 overall prospect in the class of 2027, according to 247Sports. Rivals ranks Baker as the No. 27 safety, No. 30 prospect in California and No. 336 overall prospect in the class of 2027.

Baker began his high school career at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada, before transferring to Sierra Canyon High School for his sophomore season. He recorded 67 tackles (three for loss), a sack, seven pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in 2024.

Baker ended his junior year at Sierra Canyon with 34 tackles (10 for loss), a sack, five pass breakups, a pair of interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles. He is also a member of Sierra Canyon's track and field team, participating in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and long jump.

247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins called Baker a "smart safety that looks destined for a boundary role given his physicality and ability to navigate busy intersections" and that he "takes sharp angles as a run defender and keeps containment" in a scouting report he released on Wednesday.

Baker is one of five current commitments in California's 2027 recruiting class. He is the fourth defensive commitment in the Golden Bears' class, joining defensive end and fellow in-state commitment Troy Bowens as the second four-star commitment.

The Golden Bears staved off other major programs in order to land Baker's commitment. Hayes Fawcett of Rivals reported that Baker chose California over three other Power Four programs.

Oregon

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts to a play during the third quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions | James Lang-Imagn Images

Baker was offered his scholarship by the Ducks in January of 2025 and visited for their game against Oregon State in September of 2025. However, Baker's primary recruiting relationship at Oregon may have cost Oregon Baker's commitment; former Ducks defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi succeeded Justin Wilcox as California's next head coach at the end of the regular season.

Oregon has made multiple quality safety additions to its 2026 roster. The Ducks reeled in former Minnesota All-Big Ten selection Koi Perich from the NCAA transfer portal, and they signed five-star Jett Washington and four-stars Devin Jackson and Xavier Lherisse in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

LSU

The Tigers were one of two SEC programs competing to land Baker's commitment. LSU offered him a scholarship in May of 2025, and he has made two visits. Prior to his commitment to California, Baker scheduled an unofficial visit to LSU for April and an official visit to LSU for June.

LSU acquired four safeties out of the portal at the beginning of the offseason. Four-star Aiden Hall and three-stars Jackson Williams and Isaiah Washington are the three incoming freshman safeties on LSU's 2026 roster.

Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

The Crimson Tide was the third and final program Baker committed to over California. Alabama offered Baker his scholarship in September of 2025, and he visited Alabama two days before he committed to California.

Mercer transfer Carmelo O'Neal was Alabama's lone safety acquisition in the 2026 portal cycle. The two freshman safeties on Alabama's 2026 roster are four-star Jireh Edwards and three-star Rihyael Kelley.