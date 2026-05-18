Toa Satele, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker out of Mililani, Hawaii, has built his reputation on violent downhill play, sideline-to-sideline range, and positional flexibility. At Mililani High School, Satele has emerged as a tone-setter capable of playing inside linebacker, edge, or hybrid rover roles.

His stock has surged recently through camp performances, national recruiting exposure, and his selection to the 2027 adidas Polynesian Bowl roster, another signal that evaluators view him as an elite national talent.

In short, Satele is not just another blue-chip prospect. He is Hawaii’s top-ranked player, the No. 4 linebacker nationally in the Rivals Industry rankings, and one of the most versatile front-seven athletes in the country.

Now, the coveted four-star linebacker just turned a wide-open recruitment into a four-team sprint.

On Monday, May 18, Rivals national recruiting insider Hayes Fawcett reported that the Mililani star has trimmed his list to Oregon, Texas, Notre Dame, and California.

NEWS: Four-Star LB Toa Satele is down to 4 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’3 225 LB from Mililani, HI is ranked as the No. 4 LB in the 2027 Class (per Rivals Industry)⁰⁰https://t.co/mWmhWbHatq pic.twitter.com/W2GT3JhDSH — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 18, 2026

Now the question becomes which program gives him the clearest path from Hawaiian star to NFL linebacker?

Here's a brief overview of each of the four programs and what they can offer that may sway Satele's decision.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks

Oregon may present the cleanest schematic fit.

Head coach Dan Lanning built his reputation as a defensive architect and linebacker developer before arriving in Eugene. The Ducks sell defensive identity aggressively, and their recruiting machine has stayed scorching hot under Lanning, routinely landing top national classes and recruiting coast-to-coast.

For Satele, Oregon offers a modern defense that prizes hybrid linebackers who can blitz, cover, and chase in space. Recent Duck defenses have produced versatile front-seven players, while Oregon’s NFL pipeline and national playoff ambitions continue growing. Add in strong West Coast and Polynesian recruiting ties, and the Ducks become a very real threat.

Texas Longhorns

Texas brings a pitch centered on power, exposure, and NFL-grade athlete development.

Steve Sarkisian’s program has recruited at an elite level for years, stacking top-five classes and building a roster loaded with blue-chip defenders. The Longhorns’ defense has increasingly emphasized versatile linebackers who can disguise pressure, play multiple alignments, and thrive against spread offenses.

For Satele, Austin offers the SEC spotlight and a chance to develop in a talent-dense environment where every practice resembles a Saturday heavyweight bout. Texas can also point toward recent linebacker and edge development, defensive recruiting momentum, and a national brand that practically lives under primetime lights.

The risk? Competition. Depth charts in Austin rarely hand out early snaps.

Apr 25, 2026; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman waits in the tunnel before the Blue-Gold game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame’s recruiting pitch tends to age well.

The Irish have quietly built one of college football’s strongest reputations for linebacker development over the last decade, producing NFL-ready defenders and technically polished front-seven players. Notre Dame’s system historically rewards instincts, physicality, and football IQ, three traits scouts consistently associate with Satele.

For linebackers thinking long game, Notre Dame can sell development arguably better than anybody. The program’s recent defensive identity under Marcus Freeman, a former linebacker himself, has leaned heavily on disciplined play and pro-style preparation. If Satele values structure, coaching continuity, and maximizing NFL readiness, South Bend remains extremely dangerous in this race.

California Golden Bears

Cal might be the surprise finalist, but dismissing the Golden Bears would be a mistake.

California has developed a reputation for producing smart, technically sound defenders, particularly in the front seven. While Cal does not recruit at the same national scale as Oregon, Texas, or Notre Dame, it offers something increasingly attractive in modern recruiting: opportunity.

At Cal, Satele could become the centerpiece defender, not merely another five-star battle participant. He could also become the face of a program searching for a new identity under incoming head coach Tosh Lupoi, a former defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Oregon under Lanning.

The Bears also maintain deep West Coast recruiting connections and can lean into academics, immediate impact potential, and a developmental environment that may appeal to players prioritizing fit over pure brand power.