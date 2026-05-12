Major College Football Program Is Dominating the State of Texas in Recruiting

From the moment that college athletes were allowed to profit off of their Name, Image and Likeness, changes to the landscape of the sport were always imminent.

With that being said, the common thought around the sport of college football was that programs such as Ohio State, Alabama, Michigan and Texas, among others would outspend everyone and ruin the competitive balance. While there have been some bluebloods who have always had money emerge as big spenders, we have also seen an influx of new-money programs like Indiana or Texas Tech.

The Hoosiers went from being the losingest program in college football history to having billionaire Mark Cuban in their corner and becoming just the third 16-0 team ever this past season en route to winning a title.

As for Texas Tech, it has become the dream scenario for every non-traditional powerhouse, as the program has seen a surge in funding from a former lineman-turned oil-made billionaire, Cody Campbell. While the top-tier recruits in the Lone Star state have long been flocking to Austin or College Station, a new era is upon us.

Texas Tech is dominating Texas, Texas A&M in recruiting the state

With the ability to out-spend just about anyone in the country, Texas Tech has made sure to target the talented players in the state. As shared to X by Greg Powers of Dave Campbell's Texas Football, the Red Raiders currently hold commitments from five of the top-10 Texas natives that have announced a decision.

Headlining the list and Texas Tech's class is defensive lineman Jalen Brewester, who is a unanimous five-star, and ranks as the No. 1 player on two of the three major recruiting sites. He has roughly 30 offers with notable programs such as Indiana, Miami and Alabama all after him.

Two offensive superstars also Texas Tech bound

Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire on the sidelines against the Oregon Ducks. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

In addition to Brewster, the other notable recruits that are currently in line to head to Lubbock are four-star quarterback Kavian Bryant, and four-star running back SaRod Baker.

Starting with Bryant, the Palestine Westwood product is a three-sport athlete who also has Power 4 offers to play basketball. He has been starting on varsity since his freshman season, compiling a 29-7 record. This past season saw him throw for 3,407 yards with 37 touchdowns to just one interception, while also rushing for 740 yards and seven scores.

As for Baker, he very well could be the best running back in the country. The DeSoto product rushed for 3,206 yards and 43 touchdowns on a whopping 9.29 yards per carry. He was also named the Offensive MVP of the Texas 6A D-II state championship game.

There is still plenty of time until signing day for Texas and Texas A&M to make some noise and flip commitments or land other top recruits, but clearly, the Red Raiders are here to stay.