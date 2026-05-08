College Football Powerhouse Ranked No. 1 in 2027 Blue-Chip Recruiting Percentage

The 2027 college football recruiting cycle is in full swing in early May of the 2026 offseason.

Many of the top prospects in the class are trimming their lists of schools and taking official visits this summer, but a large number of the prospects opted to make their college commitments before taking official visits. Some programs have seen their recruiting classes swell to nearly 15 commits with summer on the horizon.

This stockpiling of talent has boosted the national rankings of programs that have assembled the most four and five-star talent.

Rivals released its rankings of the highest blue-chip percentages among college football programs on Wednesday. The highest blue-chip ratio in the 2027 recruiting cycle currently belongs to LSU at 100%.

LSU's class is only five recruits deep, but every prospect that has committed to the Tigers in the 2027 cycle rates as a four-star or higher.

The Tigers have utilized their talent-rich backyard to find top-tier talent; No. 1 tight end prospect Ahmad Hudson, four-star quarterback Peyton Houston and four-star athlete Braylon Calais have all committed to LSU from within state borders.

The Tigers have landed a pair of strong out-of-state prospects in addition to their in-state finds. Jaiden Bryant, the No. 4 defensive end in the class, chose LSU over in-state powers like South Carolina and Clemson in early January.

Four-star wide receiver Ah'Mari Stevens, who is from the Miami area, flipped his commitment from the Hurricanes to LSU in the middle of April.

Other programs with high blue-chip ratios

Oregon defensive lineman Aydin Breland, left, pressures Ohio State quarterback Will Howard | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas A&M has the second-highest blue-chip ratio at 92%, joining LSU as the only other program with a percentage over 90%. The Aggies' class is much fuller than the Tigers', sitting at 13 commits with 12 prospects rated four-star or higher. Five of the blue-chip commits are from within state borders, the best of which is a top-three offensive lineman in Kennedy Brown.

Texas Tech has the highest blue-chip ratio among Big 12 programs at 88%. Like Texas A&M, the Red Raiders are taking advantage of the talent that lies within Texas, including five-star defensive lineman and No. 1 overall prospect Jalen Brewster. Texas Tech's most notable out-of-state commit is five-star defensive end Anthony Sweeney, who ranks as the No. 3 defensive end in the class.

Ohio State and Oregon are tied for the highest blue-chip ratio among Big Ten teams at 82%. Defensive end David Jacobs and in-state wide receiver Jamier Brown are the two five-star commits in Ohio State's 2027 class.

Oregon has not yet landed a five-star prospect, but 10 of its 11 current commitments are from four-star prospects, thus yielding a high blue-chip ratio.

The other team to break an 80% blue-chip ratio is Florida. The Gators hold nine commitments from prospects rated four-star or higher, and many of them have announced their commitments since the beginning of April. Five-star offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller headlines the class, and four of the eight four-star prospects are from within state borders.