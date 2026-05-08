Elite College Football Programs Begin Push to Snatch Nebraska's Top Commit

Nebraska has seen its football recruiting fortunes dramatically improve during the 2027 cycle, thanks largely to the landmark commitment of one of the highest ranked safety prospects coming out of high school, but now other rival programs are looking to change his mind.

Four-star Omaha (Neb.) safety Tory Pittman remains the highest ranked prospect committed to the Cornhuskers’ recruiting class this spring, but that hasn’t stopped some other high-powered schools from looking to flip him before anything is signed.

Nebraska’s top recruit

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No other football prospect is more highly considered for the Cornhuskers and Matt Rhule’s rebuilding project than Pittman, and instrumental in the school jumping more than 70 spots up the recruiting rankings from last year’s cycle to now.

He’s still the highest ranked player in Nebraska’s No. 15 ranked 2027 class since his commitment back on Aug. 15, 2025, picking the school over scores of other Power Four offers and massively boosting the program’s standing in an active recruiting cycle.

Pittman’s commitment has been strong, too, with no public revelation that the local recruit had even visited any other schools, and has met personally with the Nebraska program a dozen times since giving his verbal to Rhule last summer.

But while he’s the jewel in the Cornhuskers’ crown this spring, other college football rivals are still circling his pledge to see if they can flip him to their side.

What other schools are in the picture?

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Right now, two powerhouse programs are reportedly making overtures towards Pittman, one that just played for the national championship and another in the SEC with a new coach.

Miami and LSU are currently making a concerted effort to flip Pittman from Nebraska this spring, according to Rivals recruiting insider Keegan Pope.

Reps from the Hurricanes program paid Pittman a visit at his home in Omaha late this week and were also revealed to have hosted him on campus this spring.

LSU and first-year coach Lane Kiffin have also moved up the recruiting rankings after three major recent acquisitions capped by the commitment of No. 1 tight end Ahmad Hudson.

No. 4 ranked edge rusher Jaiden Bryant is LSU’s sole declared defensive prospect, so targeting a blue-chip secondary fixture remains high on Kiffin’s priority list.

A highly-ranked DB recruit

Pittman has consistently been rated as one of the highest ranked defensive back prospects coming out of high school in the 2027 recruiting class.

Among the top 50 prospects nationally, the Omaha product is currently listed as the No. 3 ranked safety in the country, according to an industry weighted average of the national recruiting services.

Right now, he remains a Cornhusker. That is, unless the Hurricanes and Tigers can change his mind.

(Rivals)