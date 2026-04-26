Two Elite College Football Programs Emerge as Frontrunners to Land 4-Star DL

A defensive lineman prospect coming out of high school from the Chicago area is nearing what should be a consequential recruiting decision, and now two elite college football programs have stuck out from the pack ahead of that choice.

Four-star Chicago (Ill.) Brother Rice defensive lineman Brayden Parks has already narrowed his own interest to eight prospective landing spots, but one pair of schools continues to lead the way in his recruitment.

Fighting Irish out in front

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Notre Dame has been at the forefront of the conversation for Parks from the outset and recently hosted the Chicago prospect to campus over this past weekend for its annual Blue & Gold spring game.

Ranking just inside the top 10 of the national recruiting rankings with a strong defensive-oriented class, the Fighting Irish are reportedly set to host Parks on another visit from June 12-14.

Parks has emphasized the program’s focus on personal development and the trust he feels with head coach Marcus Freeman and defensive line coach Charlie Partridge.

Heading out to the West Coast

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The other program squarely in the mix for Parks remains Oregon, which is reportedly scheduled to host the lineman to campus from June 19-21.

Dan Lanning’s program has gained real traction over the past several months, even if it doesn’t have the same built-in personal ties as Notre Dame.

Another key factor in the mutual interest between Parks and the Ducks is scheme fit and versatility.

Oregon has pitched him on moving around the front, which aligns with his skill set and long-term upside.

And the program’s recent momentum on the recruiting trail and national profile under its current leadership has also stood out to him.

One of America’s better DL prospects in 2027

Brayden Parks/IG

Parks projects as a very high upside defensive line prospect with the physical tools and motor to impact multiple fronts, showing an explosive first step off the snap, gaining early leverage and disrupting blocking schemes.

With an explosive first step off the snap, Parks consistently shows strong hand usage for his stage of development, with the ability to shed blocks and collapse opposing pockets.

His frame suggests continued growth, and he already plays some notable power at the point of attack, in particular against the run, where he maintains elite discipline, sets a solid edge, and pursues ball carriers with urgency.

As a pass rusher, Parks flashes inside-out versatility, capable of winning with both raw speed and his developing counter moves.

His continued refinement of technique and pad level will elevate his ceiling further at the next level wherever he commits.

How he ranks as a recruit

Parks has consistently been rated among the better defensive linemen prospects coming out of high school in the 2027 cycle.

He is currently considered the No. 20 ranked defensive lineman in the country and the 10th overall prospect from the state of Illinois, according to an industry weighted average of the national recruiting services.

That average names Parks as a consensus four-star recruit and the No. 169 overall player in high school regardless of position.

(Rivals)