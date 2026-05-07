LSU's 5-Star EDGE Commit Jaiden Bryant Pursued by Three Elite Programs

One of the most promising defensive prospects coming out of high school nationally has already revealed his commitment in the 2027 recruiting class, but that expectedly hasn’t stopped other college football programs from staying in communication.

Four-star Irmo (S.C.) edge rusher Jaiden Bryant has been pledged to an SEC powerhouse since the beginning of the calendar year, but has continued to take other visits and listen to what other schools have to say seven months out from signing day.

Who has his pledge?

Right now, LSU counts Bryant among its very small, but very elite and highly ranked 2027 recruiting class, the first built by head coach Lane Kiffin since taking over.

Doing so gave Kiffin and the Tigers a line on the edge rusher counted as the No. 4 prospect at the position and the No. 29 overall player at any position when taking an average of the national recruiting services and their expert opinion.

And their relationship has remained intact, including after a recent visit taken by Bryant to see the LSU program up close again, saying he was “definitely glad I committed.”

But other programs are circling

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Two SEC rivals and the College Football Playoff national championship runner up are very much in the picture and looking to change Bryant’s mind about LSU.

Texas A&M and South Carolina were among those other schools where the blue-chip edge rusher took recent visits, with the Aggies being viewed as the most credible threat to LSU’s hold on the player.

Which isn’t surprising, given Mike Elko’s program currently ranks No. 1 in the country among 2027 recruiting classes on the back of some very elite defensive commitments.

Including at edge rusher, where No. 2 prospect Zyron Forstall pledged to the Aggies at the end of March, in addition to the two highest-ranked safeties in Kamarui Dorsey and JayQuan Snell, alongside No. 5 cornerback Raylaun Henry.

Meanwhile, Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks are hoping to keep Bryant in state, emerging as an early contender for Bryant, and remaining one after fielding and developing some elite edge rushing talent over the last two seasons.

Mario Cristobal wants involved

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Expectedly taking advantage of recent developmental success along the front seven, Miami also figures to play a role in trying to budge Bryant away from LSU.

Having two pass rushers, Reuben Bain and Akheem Mesidor, taken in the first round of this spring’s NFL Draft, and boasting Hall of Famer Jason Taylor on the Hurricanes’ coaching staff, are major advantages for the program, Bryant said.

Where is Bryant headed?

Still pledged to LSU, the top-five edge rusher will be on the move in the weeks to come.

First up will be a visit to Miami on May 29, followed by a trip to Texas A&M on June 5.

South Carolina follows by hosting the in-state prospect on June 12, and LSU will bring him back to make a renewed pitch on June 19.

Kiffin still appears to have the upper hand: “I am locked in with LSU,” Bryant said.

But that doesn’t mean he won’t listen to what other schools have to say.

(Rivals)