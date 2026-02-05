$1.7 million QB college football recruit named ‘instant impact’ player in 2026

One of the most highly-regarded quarterbacks in the 2026 college football recruiting class is also expected to be one of the most impactful on the field when the season gets underway, according to a new expert projection.

Five-star Nashville Christian (Tenn.) quarterback Jared Curtis became the biggest commitment in Vanderbilt football history during this cycle, and he may not waste any time proving himself worthy of that title once the 2026 season kicks off.

College football’s instant impact QB in 2026?

Curtis was named the quarterback prospect most likely to make the biggest instant impact in the 2026 college football season, according to Rivals.

The quarterback “brings a rare combination of arm strength, playmaking ability, and competitive toughness that fits into Vanderbilt’s rising program,” Rivals director of scouting Charles Power said in his assessment.

The chance at getting on the field right away was one of the reasons why Curtis elected to flip his commitment from Georgia to the hometown Commodores instead.

Vandy in the market for a QB

The departure of Diego Pavia, the quarterback who helped put Vanderbilt on the map the last two seasons, opened up a place for a committed young starter to help continue the program on its meteoric rise in the SEC and nationally.

In 2025, Vanderbilt earned its first top 10 ranking since the 1947 season and its 6-1 start was a program-best since 1950, becoming bowl eligible for a second-straight year.

Ranking eighth nationally in scoring offense, the Commodores finished 10-3 overall and recorded a 45-24 victory over arch-rival Tennessee.

Into that situation steps one of the most-promising young quarterbacks in the country.

“Curtis’ college-ready frame, elite arm talent, and off-script playmaking ability give him the tools to compete right away in offensive coordinator Tim Beck’s explosive offense,” Power added.

What Curtis has done on the field

The quarterback dominated during his four-year varsity career at Nashville Christian Academy, building a foundation that resulted in his being named a consensus five-star prospect and one of the highest-ranked signal callers in the 2026 cycle.

Curtis covered 9,738 total yards while averaging over 202 yards passing per game over those four seasons while scoring 128 touchdowns with 25 interceptions.

His best outing came as a junior, when the quarterback passed for 2,830 yards while completing 70.2 percent of his attempts with 40 touchdowns and just three giveaways, all personal-best marks throwing the ball.

A skilled dual-threat, Curtis also contributed 49 rushing touchdowns while covering almost 2,300 yards over four years, averaging 47 rushing yards per game.

How he rates as a recruit

That production earned Curtis plaudits from recruiting analysts from the jump.

He was named as the No. 2 quarterback prospect and the No. 3 overall recruit in the 2026 class regardless of position, according to an average of the national recruiting services.

That average also concluded Curtis to be the top overall prospect from the state of Tennessee.

Curtis’ production and potential also secure him among the top 50 ranked players when it comes to NIL valuation, estimated to be worth $1.7 million, ranking 33rd in the country, according to the On3 Sports player rankings.

(Rivals)

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams