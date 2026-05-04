Nation's No. 3 OT Recruit Emerges as Top Target for Four Elite College Football Programs

One of the most important edge blockers coming out of high school nationally is nearing what should be a very consequential decision as the 2027 college football recruiting cycle heats up, and a few elite programs are jockeying for his attention right now.

Five-star Carteret (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep offensive tackle Oluwasemilore Olubobola is rapidly approaching a formal commitment decision in the very near future after emerging as one of the most sought-after prospects in the country at his position.

One of America’s top OT prospects

Few blockers heading into the college football ranks in this cycle come better prepared to emerge as a Power Four starter, boasting elite size and movement, and a rare brand of physicality that will put him at an advantage when working in the trenches.

Currently rated as the No. 3 ranked offensive tackle in the country according to an industry-weighted average of the national recruiting services, the New Jersey product is also highly considered as the No. 25 overall prospect in America at any position.

Miami is out in front

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Coming off a close loss in the national championship game, Miami wasted no time emerging as one of the most successful recruiting operations in the country.

Building prospects along the offensive line has been a major part of their recent success, not surprising given head coach Mario Cristobal himself suited up for the Hurricanes at that position, and they’re hoping to use that recent success in recruiting Olubobola.

Francis Mauigoa recently went to the New York Giants as the No. 10 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and Miami landed other blue chip prospects recently like No. 1 tackle Markel Bell in 2024 and second-ranked OT Jackson Cantwell in 2025.

Texas A&M is right there

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Mike Elko and Texas A&M just put three offensive linemen in this spring’s NFL class and tackle Jonte Newman transferred to rival Texas this offseason, leaving this a premium position of need for the Aggies in this cycle.

That need has resulted in two major acquisitions in the 2027 recruiting class, including the commitment of No. 3 interior lineman Kennedy Brown and No. 8 tackle Kaeden Scott, but that won’t stop A&M’s pursuit of Olubobola as they rebuild in the trenches.

Two other programs in play

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Notre Dame and LSU are also in the conversation for Olubobola, after hosting him on unofficial visits and extending offers, among the 40-plus he has received so far, according to Rivals analyst EJ Holland.

LSU moved further inside the top 10 of the 2027 recruiting rankings after the commitment of No. 1 national tight end Ahmad Hudson, and Lane Kiffin has scored three other top 10 players at edge, quarterback, and the No. 5 ATH.

Notre Dame has No. 8 interior offensive lineman James Halter onside in 2027, but is still looking for that anchor on the edge of the line, with Olubobola the clear priority target for Marcus Freeman and his staff.