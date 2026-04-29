Five-star offensive tackle Oluwasemilore Olubobola has rapidly emerged as one of the premier trench prospects in the country. The Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep standout checks every box scouts look for: elite size, rare movement skills, and a ceiling that evaluators believe is still untapped.

At roughly 6-foot-6 and 295 pounds, Olubobola already owns a prototype frame and has flashed the kind of physicality in the run game that separates future high draft picks from developmental prospects.

He’s not just a traits-based projection, either. Olubobola has been a dominant force at the high school level, earning national attention through camps and showcases like the Under Armour All-America circuit while stacking offers from across the Power Five.

By the time he enters his senior season, he’s already sitting on 40+ Division I offers and is ranked as the No. 2 OT in the 2027 cycle by 247Sports.

Now, the recruiting picture is starting to sharpen.

According to On3's Chad Simmons, Olubobola is beginning to narrow his focus, with Miami and Texas A&M positioned among the programs most strongly tied to his recruitment.

“The culture stands out. They’re definitely high on my list.”



Miami is a factor for elite OT Oluwasemilore Olubobola (@52_olubobola), the No. 30 overall recruit nationally, following his recent visit. More intel here #GoCanes. https://t.co/cPhZuJGzRR pic.twitter.com/q7sZaD8C7y — "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandOn3) April 17, 2026

Why Miami is a serious contender

Miami has quietly built one of the more intriguing offensive line development pipelines in recent cycles. The Hurricanes have prioritized size, length, and NFL-ready traits, recently landing blue-chip prospects like Francis Mauigoa, the No. 2 OT in the 2023 class, Markel Bell, the No. 1 OT in the 2024 class, and Jackson Cantwell, the No. 2 OT in the 2025 class.

Under head coach Mario Cristobal, himself a former offensive tackle, Miami’s identity is built around physical line play. That’s a direct selling point to Olubobola.

The Hurricanes can also offer a clear track record of developing NFL-caliber linemen, with two of their starters from last year getting taken in the 2026 NFL Draft, including Mauigoa, who went 10th overall to the New York Giants.

From a recruiting strategy standpoint, Miami is also leaning heavily into national pipelines, particularly the Northeast, making Olubobola a cultural and geographic fit.

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal with linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (31) against the Indiana Hoosiers | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Why Texas A&M might have the edge

The Aggies, meanwhile, are in the middle of a trench rebuild after sending multiple offensive linemen to the NFL themselves, notably guards Chase Bisontis and Ar'maj Reed-James and tackle Dametrious Crownover, three starters from last season. Add in the loss of former four-star tackle Jonte Newman, and elite tackles like Olubobola have quickly become a priority target in the 2027 class.

Texas A&M has already built momentum with top-tier offensive line commits such as Kennedy Brown (No. 3 OT in 2027 class) and Kaeden Scott (No. 8), and is widely viewed as a serious contender (if not an early favorite) for Olubobola.

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko prior to the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

What A&M brings to the table compared to Miami is SEC competition, which remains a major draw for NFL-bound linemen, and a clear pathway to early snaps due to roster turnover.

Offensive tackles are among the most valued commodities in football, and landing in the right system can fast-track development into a first-round NFL profile. Choose correctly, and he’s looking at a three-year runway to the draft.