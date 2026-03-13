Major SEC Programs Emerge as 'Favorites' for Nation's No. 16 WR

One of the most promising wide receivers in a talented 2027 college football recruiting cycle is predictably getting some serious interest from programs around the country, but a couple of SEC blue bloods appear to have separated themselves from the rest.

Four-star Rosharon (Tex.) wide receiver Alvin Mosley is one of the best multiple-sport players in his class, and is poised to focus on his football future after playing for the state basketball title at the end of this week.

In the meantime, two notable programs have emerged as credible candidates for Mosley as he ponders his college football future at the wide receiver position.

Who is in the lead?

They’re both two of the leading schools in the SEC right now, as Texas and Ole Miss are in the lead for Mosley, with both scheduling visits for him this spring and again in June, according to Rivals.

Mosley will visit with Ole Miss this spring and again from June 5-7 officially, where the school hopes to continue building rapport between the player and new Rebels wide receivers coach L’Damian Washington.

Mosley said he and Washington have been in conversation several times over the phone, and noted that the coach has suggested the wideout could play right away as a freshman.

Ole Miss boasts the No. 11 class in the industry weighted national recruiting rankings for 2027 with four commitments, but no wide receivers as of yet.

Longhorns are in play

Texas will get a shot to sway Mosley on an official visit from June 12-14.

“They’re hitting me up all the time, calling me and also my family, too,” Mosley said of the Longhorns, via Rivals.

Texas is considered the ninth best recruiting class in the 2027 cycle, a ranking buoyed by the commitment of national No. 2 ranked wide receiver and No. 9 overall prospect Easton Royal.

Who else is involved?

It’s not just the Longhorns and Rebels who are interested in Mosley, who noted that Big 12 insurgent Houston has made him their No. 1 priority.

“They’re doing a lot of things right,” he said of the Cougars program.

SEC contenders Tennessee and Auburn have also expressed an interest in Mosley and are hoping to set up visits this spring, as is TCU .

How he stands as a prospect

Mosley has long been considered one of the better wide receiver recruits in America.

Analyst consensus marks him out as the No. 16 wide receiver prospect in the country and one of the 15 best players in Texas, according to 247Sports.

Mosley remains a consensus four-star player, according to all national recruiting services.

What he’s done on the field

Mosley has emerged as a quality receiving threat over his last two varsity seasons at Almeta Crawford High in Texas.

His best output came this past fall, when Mosley caught 67 passes while covering 1,138 yards receiving while posting almost 88 yards per game and scoring 20 touchdowns.

The year prior, the wideout had 52 grabs for 830 yards with more than 75 yards per game on average and brought in 11 touchdowns.

In total, Mosley has 119 receptions for 1,968 receiving yards with 31 touchdown catches while posting nearly 17 yards per catch and 82 yards in every game, according to MaxPreps.

What the experts are thinking

Right now, those two favored SEC programs are well out in front to ultimately earn Mosley’s future commitment.

But the Longhorns have a slight advantage over the Rebels, as Texas has a projected 48.9 percent chance to sign Mosley, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Ole Miss is a close second, with an expected 32.3 percent likelihood to get Mosley’s signature on National Signing Day, according to that same metric.

It looks like a two horse race between the Longhorns and Rebels in the race to sign one of the most promising wide receivers in the country this cycle.

(Rivals)