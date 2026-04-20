No. 1 College Football QB Recruit Sets Commitment Between 3 Elite Programs

Three of the consensus top five ranked quarterback prospects have already revealed their commitment intentions in 2027 cycle, and now one of the very best signal callers coming out of high school is poised to reveal his preference in the coming days.

Five-star Chandler (Ariz.) quarterback Will Mencl is poised to reveal his official commitment decision with three elite college football programs under consideration, and now the blue chip prospect has revealed when he will make his choice.

When will he announce?

Mencl will make his recruiting intention known on Wed., April 22 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time and 5:30 p.m. Mountain time, where he is in Arizona.

What schools are in the picture?

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Right now, the same three programs that have been on the radar for Mencl remain the favorites as the elite quarterback is set to reveal his decision.

Penn State and Auburn remain among that top three list, both boasting first year head coaches who are hoping to make a serious gain in their 2027 recruiting efforts.

But out in front is still Oregon, the program long considered the favorite for Mencl, thanks in part to the continuity of Dan Lanning’s program compared to the others.

Lanning has proven a reliable winner at Oregon, going 48-8 in four seasons and won two College Football Playoff games last year.

The nation’s top QB this year?

That’s the opinion of at least one recruiting service, as Rivals listed Mencl as the top ranked quarterback in the country coming into the 2027 cycle.

Otherwise, the Chandler, Ariz. product is considered the No. 3 ranked signal caller and the No. 49 overall prospect, according to an industry weighted average of the national recruiting services.

He’s a Day 1 Power Four starter

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Mencl is a prototypical modern signal caller with a very high developmental ceiling coming out of high school.

A commanding 6 foot 4 and 205 pounds, Mencl possesses ideal frame and arm talent for a pocket based offense, with the ability to drive throws at all levels with consistent velocity.

Mencl’s production jumps off the screen, stacking up over 3,800 passing yards with 33 touchdowns in addition to a significant rushing output, highlighting his dual threat capability and playmaking instincts.

The quarterback has shown solid field vision and comfort working through his progressions, although continuing to refine his decision making under pressure will elevate his game even further.

More mobile than a traditional pocket passer, Mencl can extend plays and add serious value in the run game, scoring 22 touchdowns with his legs with 906 career yards.

Now, the blue chip quarterback is set to make it official with three programs awaiting his decision.

🚨NEWS🚨 Rivals No. 1 QB Will Mencl will announce his commitment on the Rivals YouTube Channel on Wednesday, via @SWiltfong_🎯



His finalists are Auburn, Oregon and Penn State.



Details: https://t.co/dmt6oaCN7q pic.twitter.com/opCR6dsFte — Rivals (@Rivals) April 20, 2026