No. 8 DL in America Gives Two College Football Powerhouses Tough Recruiting News

Defensive line remains a position of notable promise when looking over the 2027 college football recruiting class, and one of the highest ranked prospects along the front seven just made his decision official, leaving other schools looking for answers.

Four-star Houston (Tex.) defensive lineman Xavier Muhammad has revealed his commitment to a Big Ten blue blood program, and now the other schools that were interested in him are now scouting for options elsewhere.

Where’s he going?

Muhammad became the sixth of the 10 best defensive linemen coming out of high school this cycle to reveal his commitment, announcing his intention to play for Michigan following his decision on Thursday.

A long, explosive linemen with an aggressive first step, Muhammad is credited as the No. 8 defensive lineman in the country, according to Rivals analysts, and rounds out the top ten prospects at the position when taking an average of the national services.

Who missed out?

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Among the many offers Muhammad received as a prospect, two notable college football programs stuck out among the finalists before getting jilted by the linemen.

Notre Dame was firmly in the picture for the Houston product, not that the Fighting Irish are exactly starting from scratch at the position.

Marcus Freeman’s program is the overwhelming favorite in the race for two other, even higher-ranked defensive linemen in No. 2 Marcus Fakatou and No. 3 David Folorunsho.

Rivals analysts give Notre Dame a 90 percent chance and a 76 percent likelihood, respectively, to earn the commitment of both defensive line prospects.

Miami is on a recruiting run this offseason coming off playing in the national title game, sitting at No. 5 nationally and having just flipped five-star cornerback Donte Wright from Georgia, but Muhammad would have been its best DL pledge.

Michigan’s on a run right now

Muhammad’s commitment to the Wolverines signals another key acquisition for head coach Kyle Whittingham as he builds his first recruiting class since taking over the program.

Defensive line has been a strength for Michigan, as Whittingham promised it would be, among its nine commitments being edge rushers Recarder Kitchen and Jayce Brewer, a highly promising group to which Muhammad has thrown his lot.

Michigan improved to the No. 12 position in the 2027 national recruiting rankings following commitments by Muhammad and four-star Chicago (Ill.) wide receiver Quentin Burrell, the No. 16 ranked target nationally.