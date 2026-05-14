National Power Emerges as Frontrunner in Eight-Team Race for Top 10 DL Recruit

Elite defensive linemen can completely change the ceiling of a college football program.

That is why the recruitment of four-star defensive lineman Xavier Muhammad has become one of the most important battles in the 2027 recruiting cycle. The Houston native is regarded as one of the top defensive linemen in the country and a top-100 overall prospect in the class.

Now, one national power appears to be separating itself from the pack.

Major Big Ten Program Emerging as Team to Beat

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham watches a play during the spring game. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Michigan Wolverines have quickly become the clear frontrunner for Muhammad, according to multiple recruiting insiders.

Rivals recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman explained why momentum is heavily swinging toward Michigan.

"The blue-chipper has gotten a close look at several contenders over the last few weeks, including Michigan," Spiegelman wrote. "From speaking with sources plugged into Muhammad’s recruitment, it’s becoming clear that the Wolverines are the team to beat.... My forecast is on the Wolverines to eventually come out on top in this recruitment."

That prediction carries significant weight because it aligns with other respected recruiting analysts. Rivals insiders Brandon Huffman and Greg Biggins reportedly share the same belief that Michigan currently holds a commanding position.

The Rivals Prediction Machine reflects that confidence as well, giving Michigan an overwhelming 88.6% chance to land Muhammad. That is not accidental momentum.

Why Michigan Makes Sense

Michigan’s appeal starts with physical football. New head coach Kyle Whittingham built his reputation at Utah by developing dominant defensive fronts and producing NFL talent. That identity appears to be carrying over to Ann Arbor quickly.

For a player like Muhammad, that matters.

At his size and athletic profile, he projects as a player capable of becoming a disruptive force at the college level. Programs covet defensive linemen who can pressure quarterbacks without constant blitzing because elite defensive lines win playoff games. Michigan understands that as well as anyone.

The Wolverines are also trying to establish long-term recruiting momentum under Whittingham. Landing a player of Muhammad’s caliber would immediately strengthen the foundation of the 2027 class and signal that Michigan still intends to recruit at a championship level.

Other Programs Still Fighting

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal against the Indiana Hoosiers. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Even with Michigan holding a sizable lead, several major programs remain involved.

The Miami Hurricanes, Houston Cougars, TCU Horned Frogs, Arizona State Sun Devils, Stanford Cardinal, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Vanderbilt Commodores are all still pushing for the elite recruit.

Miami remains notable because of its recent defensive line success. The Hurricanes produced first-round NFL Draft picks in Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor, helping build one of the nation’s top defensive fronts last season.

Still, right now this recruitment feels like Michigan’s to lose.

And if the Wolverines close the deal, it could become one of the defining recruiting wins of Whittingham’s first full recruiting cycle in Ann Arbor.