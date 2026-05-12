College Football Recruiting Rankings Shakeup After Blockbuster 5-Star Commitment

A run of very elite commitments for some college football programs in recent days has resulted in a noticeable change at the top the recruiting rankings, and could set the table for a change in the balance of power in the 2027 cycle.

The month of May has already seen several major high-profile recruits announcing their recruiting decisions at key positions and allowing for some important shifts around the top of the consensus team recruiting rankings in what has been an active class.

Who are the top recruits on the move in recent days, and what programs have changed the face of the recruiting rankings as we draw closer to the summer months?

Notre Dame makes a move

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Marcus Freeman’s program snagged its first five-star commitment of the 2027 class this week, positioning it for another strong finish coming off last year’s No. 2 national ranking.

This week saw the bombshell commitment of offensive tackle Oluwasemilore Olubobola, the No. 3 ranked outside blocker in the country and a top 25 prospect nationally, who gave his pledge to the Fighting Irish on Tuesday.

And in the process, improved their standing among the top recruiting classes, as Notre Dame climbed two spots to the No. 10 position in the 2027 team rankings, as judged by Rivals analysts.

Olubobola became the first five-star pledge for the Irish in this cycle, and the program leapfrogged other elite recruiting classes like LSU and Oregon, the latter beating Notre Dame for No. 26 OT Cameron Wagner this week, to move further into the top 10.

Hurricanes on the rise, too

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Coming off playing for the national championship last season, Miami has been on a tear on the recruiting front in 2027, moving into the top five this week on the back of one of the most consequential flips in this class.

Five-star, No. 2 nationally ranked cornerback and No. 8 overall recruit Donte Wright was a Georgia pledge before Mario Cristobal’s program convinced him otherwise, allowing the Canes to occupy the current No. 5 position in the country.

Also key to the Hurricanes’ promising class are the commitments of No. 5 nationally ranked wide receiver Nick Lennear and No. 2 ranked quarterback Israel Abrams.

Who tops the rankings?

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That honor still belongs to Texas A&M, which sits atop the national team recruiting rankings for 2027, according to Rivals.

Mike Elko has verbals from the two best safeties in the country, Kamarui Dorsey and JayQuan Snell, from the fifth-best cornerback in Raylaun Henry, and the second-ranked edge rusher in Zyron Forstall.

Of the Aggies’ current 13 commitments, 12 are considered blue-chip prospects, including No. 3 ranked interior offensive lineman Kennedy Brown.

Sooners have a claim, too

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While the Rivals recruiting gurus consider the Aggies the best recruiting class in the country, their counterparts at 247Sports take a different view.

They rank Oklahoma as the No. 1 recruiting team in the nation, currently sitting with 21 commitments, including two of the four best offensive tackles coming out of high school, No. 2 Cooper Hackett and No. 4 Kaeden Penny.

Two of the five best linebackers in the country, second-ranked Cooper Witten and fifth-ranked Taven Epps, are Sooner verbals, as is No. 3 tight end Seneca Driver.

The 2027 recruiting rankings

According to Rivals

Texas A&M Texas Tech Oklahoma USC Miami Ohio State Florida Notre Dame Oregon LSU UCLA Georgia Texas Penn State Nebraska Kentucky Michigan Washington Louisville Clemson Wisconsin Cal Alabama Tennessee Auburn