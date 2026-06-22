College Football's No. 5 WR Announces Update as Recruitment Race Heats Up

Five-star, No. 5 five ranked wide receiver Xavier Sabb has already been plenty active in the month of June with some marquee SEC schools lining up to make a good impression, but one Big Ten powerhouse may have positioned itself to take the lead in his recruitment this summer.

Sitting on more than two dozen offers nationally so far, Sabb appears to have narrowed his own interest to a select few programs, and coming off a whirlwind tour of four official visits in the last few weeks, one B1G institution just might have the edge.

Big Ten hopeful takes the lead

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In a crowded field of Southern powers, Oregon may have firmly placed itself in the lead for Sabb as the school continues an aggressive push they began a few years ago.

Sabb noted that it was Oregon and head coach Dan Lanning who originally offered him a scholarship back when the wide receiver was in just the eighth grade, emerging as a serious contender right away and remaining a constant presence in his thinking.

“They treated me first class. National championship mindset,” Sabb said to Rivals coming off his official visit to the Ducks on June 19.

Oregon is yet to secure commitments from any five star recruits, but boasts the No. 9 ranked recruiting class with pledges from No. 7 wideout Dakota Guerrant, No. 4 quarterback Will Mencl, and No. 7 edge Rashad Streets, among other solid verbals.

Still, the Ducks have some competition

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A pair of SEC schools have been trying to make headway in recruiting Sabb, who is coming off official visits to LSU on May 29 and then to Tennessee on June 12.

Tennessee would be the closest option for Sabb, about 550 miles away from his home in Glassboro, N.J., and the Vols have been in pursuit for some time, showing consistent interest in adding him to a class that already includes ESPN No. 8 wideout Kesean Bowman from outside Nashville.

Lane Kiffin reportedly met with Sabb during the recent five-star weekend at LSU that included meetups with No. 1 wideout and Texas commit Easton Royal and top overall prospect Jalen Brewster, the defensive lineman pledged to Texas Tech.

Georgia has maintained interest in Sabb, and Alabama is hoping to leverage family connections with two Sabbs already on the roster in safety Keon and wideout Amari.

One of America's best WR prospects

Sabb brings notable experience as a multiple sport athlete with proven quickness and playmaking ability at the wide receiver position, currently listed as the No. 5 prospect in that role nationally, according to an industry weighted average of expert recruiting opinion.

The wideout’s production was notable as a junior, finishing with 59 receptions for 897 yards and 15 touchdowns, adding meaningful snaps on defense and special teams that highlight his versatility and athleticism.

A serious big play threat who can churn out yards after the catch, Sabb figures to emerge as an early impact Power Four outside threat with intriguing special teams upside.

(Rivals)