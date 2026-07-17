Nation’s No. 1 WR Becomes First 5-Star Commit Ever For Big Ten Powerhouse

The time has come for the best wide receiver recruit in college football to make his decision regarding where he be playing his college football.

Ranked as the No. 13 player in the country, No. 1 wide receiver and the No. 1 player in the state of Indiana by 247Sports, Lawrence North product Monshun Sales had all of the biggest programs after him. Schools such as Ohio State, Alabama and LSU were after him, but it truly came down to two.

Sales' decision ultimately came down to the Texas Longhorns and Indiana Hoosiers.

Monshun Sales announces commitment decision

Lawrence North’s Monshun Sales poses for a photo Thursday, July 24, 2025, at Decatur Central High School in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Although there seemed to be some confidence radiating out of recruiting sites in Austin, Sales revealed that he will be staying home and playing for Curt Cignetti and the Indiana Hoosiers.

While he has yet to set foot on a college campus, Sales has also made a bit of history for the Hoosiers, as his commitment marked the first time in program history that Indiana has landed a five-star recruit.

In a two-word post on Instagram, Sales wrote, "I'm home" to truly make it official

According to the 247Sports database, Sales passes former Indiana linebacker Dasan McCullough, who ranked as a high four-star, as the program's No. 1 recruit of all time.

With the addition of Sales, Indiana's class now ranks as the No. 47 bunch in the country.

What Indiana is getting in Sales

Although he likely won't be asked to do so at the next level, Sales was a versatile two-way star for Lawrence North this past season. He totaled 56 tackles on defense, while racking up 37 catches for 794 yards and nine touchdowns. He also offers blazing track speed, as he clocked in at an astounding 10.81 in the 100 meters.

In his breakdown of Sales, 247Sports' Andrew Ivins had some extremely impressive words of the Indiana pass catcher.

"One of the biggest freakshows in the country with his hulking frame and elite athletic markers," Ivins wrote.

Sales may be the first five-star to go to Indiana, but it's hard to imagine that he will be the last as the Hoosiers have completely flipped the script. In just his second year on the job, Cignetti has compiled a 27-2 record, and led Indiana to a perfect 16-0 record this past season en route to winning the program's first championship in football.

He found all that success with lower-ranked recruits and transfers from James Madison. With a proven track record of winning, Cignetti may be bringing in elite recruits left and right now.