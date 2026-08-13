5 College Football Teams With Brutal Schedules Ahead of 2026 Season

Some college football teams don't shy away from the pressure and seek out a challenging season that only a tough schedule can deliver.

Others just get handed one when the schedule comes out as their conference slate typically stacks against them.

In 2026, the sport's most demanding slates belong to programs that will play four or five teams from last year's College Football Playoff, log heavy road miles and get almost few weeks to catch their breath.

Three SEC teams anchor this list because the conference moved to nine league games this season. Allow me to count down the five most brutal schedules in the country, blending opponent quality, home and road splits and travel into one national ranking.

5. Michigan Wolverines face a loaded home slate

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham speaks to the media after the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

New head coach Kyle Whittingham took over a Michigan program that went 9-4 last season and lost Sherrone Moore in December. The good news is location. The Wolverines play eight home games and host Oklahoma, Iowa, Penn State and Indiana, so the Big House crowd should help.

The road stretch is short but severe. Michigan travels to Oregon on November 14 and to Ohio State on November 28. Sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood carries high expectations and will be tested by five teams that finished in the final AP Top 25.

4. Ohio State Buckeyes draw a road-heavy fall slate

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (97) will earn a lot of attention from opposing offensive coordinators in 2026. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The route back to the national title game looks demanding.

The Buckeyes open with a September 12 trip to Texas, a rematch of last season's opener that Ohio State won 14-7 in Columbus. Quarterback Julian Sayin then faces road games at Iowa, at defending national champion Indiana and at USC.

Head coach Ryan Day welcomed the challenge at Big Ten Media Days. "These environments are going to be really loud," Day said.

Oregon and Michigan both visit in November.

3. Oklahoma Sooners play one of the toughest slates in school history

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables runs drills during an OU Football practice in Norman, Okla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Head coach Brent Venables built a defense that allowed 17.7 points per game last season, and he will need every bit of it.

Oklahoma faces three 2025 Playoff teams in Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas A&M, plus Texas in the Red River Rivalry and a road trip to Michigan. Senior quarterback John Mateer returns to run the offense.

Venables did not shy away from his detractors at SEC Media Days. "Where maybe a lot of people didn't pick us or talk highly of us a year ago, going into the season, our ability to overcome that, to block out the noise, to focus on the things that we can control," he said.

The Sooners play six games away from Norman.

2. Arkansas opens Ryan Silverfield era against a brutal SEC lineup

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes (97) opted to return this year, bypassing the 2026 NFL Draft. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ryan Silverfield arrives from Memphis, where he went 50-25, and steps straight into the deep end.

The first-year Arkansas coach faces a schedule stacked with ranked opponents. The Razorbacks travel to Utah in September, then host Georgia the following week and welcome Tennessee to Fayetteville in October. A trip to Texas A&M sits in between.

The back half offers no relief either, with Missouri at home, a road game at Auburn and a home finale against LSU.

Silverfield inherited a strong offense and a defense that struggled badly last season, so the margin for error is thin.

1. Texas Longhorns own the hardest schedule in the country

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) hands off to running back CJ Baxter (4) during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Texas earns the top spot after missing the Playoff at 9-3 before a Citrus Bowl win over Michigan.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian gets an early test, hosting Ohio State on September 12. From there, the schedule stays punishing. The Longhorns visit Tennessee, meet Oklahoma in Dallas, host Ole Miss and close with road games at LSU and Texas A&M. Florida, which beat Texas last season, is on tap too.

QB Arch Manning explained what last year's Ohio State opener meant to him: "Yeah, I learned a lot," he said. "Obviously, gaining that game experience is really good for me, and it was a rough game. So I'll learn from it and move on to it motivating me for this year."

If Texas is a legit title threat, this is the schedule that prove it one way or another.