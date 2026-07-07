Update on College Football's No. 1 Overall Prospect Emerges Amid National Interest

The single best wide receiver and arguably the most talented overall high school prospect in the country in the 2028 college football recruiting class has found himself at the center of an intense early sweepstakes between some marquee programs.

Five-star Jacksonville (Fla.) wide receiver Brysen Wright has long been thought of as among the most promising players coming out of high school, and now we appear to have some more detailed insight into what he’s looking for in a school.

What he wants in a program

Wright, currently considered the No. 1 overall player in the 2028 recruiting cycle, is predictably being feted by several marquee college football programs, but the prospect himself is looking for something very specific from a school.

“We’re looking for something he wants to be a part of. Proof of concept is more important than the recruiting things people do,” Wright’s father said, via Rivals.

That perspective reflects a growing trend among top prospects: flashy recruiting pitches matter less than tangible on-field results and positional development. Programs increasingly must demonstrate a proven blueprint for player development and sustained success.

What schools are in play?

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Ohio State remains one of the finalists on the table for Wright, and the program’s recent development success at the wide receiver position would certainly count as proof of concept as the prospect defines it.

Maybe no other school has done quite so well, with former Buckeye wideouts earning in the neighborhood of a half-billion dollars in the NFL right now.

Names like Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Garret Wilson, Terry McLaurin, Marvin Harrison, Jr., Chris Olave, and Emeka Egbuka highlight the program’s recent output.

Jeremiah Smith, the former No. 1 recruit, returns to the Buckeyes this season as the presumptive best player in the country, and 2026 top ranked target Chris Henry, Jr. will suit up for the team this fall.

ACC contender firmly in the mix

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Miami offered Wright first back in December of 2023 and has maintained the most consistent, aggressive pursuit of the prospect in his own words.

Wright has repeatedly praised the Hurricanes’ efforts and the relationship with coaches and players, program culture, and its proximity to home.

The wide receiver has visited, including this spring and summer, and described Miami as a “top school for me because of the relationships,” and currently leads the way with a 31 percent chance to sign him, according to Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Longhorns are involved

Texas extended an offer to Wright last May and he made an official visit to Austin this past April, earning a place in his list of finalists.

While not as prominent in reporting as Miami or Ohio State, the Texas program’s inclusion in the narrowed list and the official visit signal meaningful interest, positioning it as a strong out-of-state option.

A proven on-field producer

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Wright, the No. 1 player in 2028 based on an average of expert recruiting opinion, has emerged as a productive varsity target at Mandarin High School in Jacksonville over the last two seasons.

Over nearly two dozen appearances, the wide receiver had 77 catches for 1,629 yards while averaging over 21 yards and scored 18 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.

And he’s coming off his best performance as a sophomore last season, finishing with 46 receptions for 983 yards with 10 touchdowns in a dozen games.

(Rivals)