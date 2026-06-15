Two National Powerhouses Emerge as Frontrunners to Land College Football's No. 6 WR

One of the most promising wide receiver prospects in the 2027 college football recruiting class is fast approaching what will be a consequential commitment decision, with several high profile schools awaiting his verdict.

Heading into the summer evaluation period, top-ten ranked IMG Academy wide receiver Eric McFarland III narrowed his list to three SEC heavyweights, but now it appears two have moved out in front in the prospect’s thinking.

SEC schools to watch

Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Texas A&M and Florida are the two schools out ahead in the race to earn McFarland’s commitment at this stage in his process, according to Rivals recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong.

Viewed as the perceived frontrunner throughout much of the cycle, the Aggies remain so at this stage after hosting McFarland for an official visit in late May and had engaged with him on earlier meetups as they look to beef up their No. 1 recruiting class.

But the Gators are right behind as they make a strong late push for the top-five overall recruit from the state of Florida, helping McFarland build a strong relationship with UF wideouts coach Marcus Davis as the school embraces an aggressive recruiting strategy.

New Florida head coach Jon Sumrall has made a strong first impression, building what is currently the No. 6 recruiting class in the country, led by No. 1 interior lineman Maxwell Hiller and No. 16 receiver Elias Pearl.

Don’t count out Kirby

McFarland originally listed Georgia as one of his top three in the last few days, and nothing has happened to put the school out of the race, even with the recent speculation that the Aggies and Gators may have moved ahead.

Kirby Smart’s program already has commitments from No. 1 running back Kemon Spell and No. 2 tight end Jaxon Dollar, and McFarland would add elite depth to a class that ranks among the top 15 and still needs a pledge from an impact wide receiver.

Solid varsity production

Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McFarland has produced well against top level competition for IMG, leading the squad with 29 receptions for 595 yards and scoring 11 touchdowns most recently for a 9-0 team.

He also earned freshman All-American honors with solid showings in the Polynesian Bowl and the Under Armour All-America Game, racking up some three dozen offers.

Rated as the No. 3 wide receiver in the country and a five-star recruit by ESPN analysts, McFarland combines elite speed with burst and elusiveness and a playmaking ability as a dynamic slot receiver and return specialist.

Where will he end up? We’ll know on June 28, when McFarland reveals his commitment.

(Rivals)