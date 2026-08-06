College Football’s No. 1 WR Schedules Four Key Visits as Flip Rumors Intensify

The best wide receiver in the 2027 class just mapped out his fall, and the itinerary looks less like a committed player settling in and more like a recruit still shopping.

Easton Royal, the New Orleans star who pledged to Texas since last November, set four game-day visits that run through mid-season. Three schools get a look. Two of them are trying to pull him away from the team he already picked.

The visits should end a recruitment that has kept three SEC programs on edge for months.

Easton Royal sets game-day visits to LSU, Texas and Florida

Royal will hit three campuses across four visits in the fall, and Rivals reporter Sam Spiegelman broke down the full slate. LSU gets the first look when the Tigers host Clemson on Sept. 5. A week later, Royal heads to Austin to watch Texas take on Ohio State on Sept. 12. Then comes Florida against Ole Miss in the Swamp on Sept. 26.

Last, but certainly not least, Royal will be in Baton Rouge on Nov. 14 when LSU hosts Texas at Tiger Stadium, a game that puts both of his top contenders on the same field while he watches from the stands.

🚨NEWS🚨 Five-Star Plus+ WR Easton Royal has locked in game day visits to LSU, Florida and Texas, @samspiegs reports✈️



The No. 1 WR is committed to Texas.



Read: https://t.co/3A3XUPLHZb pic.twitter.com/1fmbzLsrpZ — Rivals (@Rivals) August 6, 2026

The Tigers get two of the four dates, including the season-ending showdown with the Longhorns. Florida gets one trip, and the Gators have faded since Royal's official visit to Gainesville back in June. Texas gets one game-day look, but the Longhorns still hold the commitment, so their pitch runs year-round rather than on a single Saturday.

Seeing LSU twice tells you plenty about where the momentum sits. The Nov. 14 date lands just a few weeks before the early signing period, which means Royal could walk out of Tiger Stadium and make his call soon after.

Easton Royal commitment, flip rumors and the LSU push

Royal picked Texas in late November, and the timing turned out to matter. One day later, LSU hired Lane Kiffin. The Tigers have not stopped recruiting Royal since.

Kiffin made Brother Martin High School one of his early stops after landing in Baton Rouge, and the hometown angle has driven the pursuit ever since. Royal is a Louisiana kid, the state's top prospect, and LSU has a long history of keeping its best talent home.

The commitment has looked shaky for a while. Royal kept taking visits, praised rival coaches, and kept both LSU and Texas fan bases guessing all summer. After his official visit to LSU earlier this cycle, he did not sound like a locked-in Texas pledge.

Team Roses' Easton Royal (3) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the Under Armour All-America Game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"They made a very big, significant jump," Royal told Rivals. "They're in a very good spot. They're very close to Texas now after this weekend." Those are not the words of a player who has shut the door.

Spiegelman predicted late in July that Royal would end up at LSU, though he does not expect a final answer right away.

"A final decision could come as late as December, but based on recent conversations, I expect a verdict in this recruitment to arrive around September or October," Spiegelman wrote.

Royal pushed back on the noise, tweeting that he has not spoken with reporters about his recruitment, so he does not know where the flip talk comes from.

Texas has the commitment. LSU holds the hometown pull, the coaching push, and two of the four fall visits. Florida hangs around the edges. Royal keeps his cards close while the reporting points one direction and his public words point another.