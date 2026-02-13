Three College Football Programs in Recruiting Battle for Elite Edge Rusher

One of the highest-ranked defensive prospects in the burgeoning 2028 college football recruiting cycle is arousing considerable interest from blue-chip programs across the country, with three notable names sticking out from the pack.

Four-star Douglassville (Pa.) edge rusher George Parkinson is set to take some important visits over the course of the spring, as several other elite programs remain in the conversation for the player, according to Rivals.

Big Ten contender getting interest

Ohio State has been in Parkinson’s zone of interest since the beginning and currently sits in pole position in the very early 2028 recruiting team rankings.

“Ohio State has always been one of my top schools,” Parkinson said, via Rivals.

“I am looking forward to spring practice and seeing how the coaches work with the players,” he added, noting that defensive line coach Larry Johnson gave him an offer.

Key to the Buckeyes’ top-ranked ‘28 class is the consensus No. 1 edge rusher in the cycle, as the school earned the pledge of four-star Dayton (Ohio) Jameer Whyce.

Parkinson will meet with Ohio State on March 26.

Another B1G school in play

Oregon is yet to earn a 2028 commitment, but Parkinson could be in the mix, and they’ll have a chance to make a good impression on April 1 after offering him in January.

“What stands out about Oregon is that they have been very competitive and in the playoffs the last couple of years,” Parkinson said.

He added: “They also have developed players into the NFL.”

Rising SEC program in the picture

Texas A&M will host Parkinson on April 9 after extending an offer to him in January as the program also seeks its first 2028 pledge.

“I know that A&M has a great history and tradition and having some of the edge rushers come out there, Von Miller and Myles Garrett, so that’s pretty cool,” he said of the Aggies.

Other schools also have a chance

Parkinson isn’t limiting his options to just those three, with Michigan and Notre Dame likely to host him at some point in March.

Then in April, the edge rusher is hoping to take in a trio of SEC blue bloods in LSU, Tennessee, and Ole Miss.

The month of June could find Parkinson meeting with Miami and Clemson out of the ACC.

How he rates as a recruit

Long considered one of the premier defensive ends in the forthcoming 2028 class, Parkinson remains up there with the best of them.

Experts currently list Parkinson as the No. 8 edge rusher prospect in the country and the second-best player from Pennsylvania, according to an average of the national recruiting services.

That average sets Parkinson out as the No. 53 overall prospect in the 2028 recruiting class irrespective of position.

Parkinson was listed as the sixth-ranked edge rusher recruit in the country, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.

What the predictions are saying

Despite the edge rusher’s emerging interest in these three programs, it’s another Big Ten blue blood that currently leads the way, according to the experts.

Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine has Penn State well in the lead right now, sitting out in front with 35.8 percent likelihood to earn Parkinson’s commitment.

The player has visited Matt Campbell’s program as he takes over for James Franklin.

“I felt welcomed right when I entered the building. This visit was very personable,” Parkinson said to Rivals.

Ohio State is right behind, with a 13.8 percent chance to sign Parkinson to its 2028 class, according to that same metric.

