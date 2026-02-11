The 2027 college football recruiting cycle is beginning to heat up as the offseason wears on.

A sizable number of 2027 prospects have already announced their college commitments, although there is plenty of time for other programs to entertain them with offers. However, most 2027 prospects will not announce their commitments until summer.

One of the highest-rated prospects who is uncommitted is five-star safety Honor Fa'alave-Johnson. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder from San Diego is considered the top safety prospect and a top 20 recruit in the class by both Rivals and 247Sports.

247Sports' most recent evaluation of Fa'alave-Johnson was from director of scouting Andrew Ivins on Dec. 19, 2025. Ivins said that Fa'lave-Johnson "stars as a do-it-all utility player on Friday nights and is the type of talent that could legitimately warrant snaps on both sides of the ball in college."

Fa'alave-Johnson made an important step in his recruitment on Wednesday when he trimmed his list of schools to six. He will take visits to all six of them during the spring.

Miami

The Hurricanes touted one of the strongest defenses in college football under Corey Hetherman in 2025. Much of their success on the back end can be attributed to the NCAA transfer portal, but the Hurricanes' run should benefit them on the recruiting trail.

If Fa'alave-Johnson was to commit to Miami, he would be joining another four-star prospect in Jaylyn Jones. He would be the first five-star safety to sign with the Hurricanes since James Williams in 2021.

Texas

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian gestures after a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Strong defenses are a part of the reason Texas has risen in national relevance under Steve Sarkisian. The Longhorns are bringing in a long-respected name at defensive coordinator in Will Muschamp for the 2026 season.

Fa'alave-Johnson would be the first safety commit in Texas' 2027 class should he commit there. Jonah Williams was the Longhorns' last five-star safety signee in the class of 2025.

Oregon

Ducks' head coach Dan Lanning ascended up the coaching ranks in large part because of his defense at Georgia. Oregon promoted Chris Hampton to defensive coordinator following Tosh Lupoi's departure to become the next head coach at California.

Oregon does not yet have a commitment from a defensive back in the class of 2027. The Ducks did land a five-star safety in Jett Washington as part of their 2026 class.

LSU

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Tigers are entering a new head coaching regime under Lane Kiffin. While most of the staff departed after Brian Kelly's termination, LSU retained defensive coordinator Blake Baker, as the defense was one of its few redeeming qualities in 2026.

LSU does not yet have a defensive back commitment in its 2027 class. The Tigers' last five-star signee at safety was JaCoby Stevens in their 2017 recruiting class.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame has built itself into an attractive destination for defensive prospects over the past four seasons. Head coach Marcus Freeman served as the Fighting Irish's defensive coordinator and worked his way up the coaching ladder as a defensive assistant before becoming head coach.

The Fighting Irish already have one safety commit in four-star Khalil Terry for their 2027 class. Current Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton was the last five-star the Fighting Irish signed at the position back in 2019.

USC

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Of the six schools Fa'alave-Johnson is eyeing, USC is the closest to his hometown of San Diego, California. The Trojans have fielded two-way players over the past 10 seasons in Adoree' Jackson and Makai Lemon.

USC has one 2027 defensive back commit in four-star Aaryn Washington, although he is a cornerback. Current NFL safety Talanoa Hufanga was the last five-star safety to commit to the Trojans in 2018.